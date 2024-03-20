North America Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Exhibits 8.1% CAGR, Fueled by Advancements in Precision Medicine

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Nanotechnology Drug Delivery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Formulation (Polymer-Based Nanomedicine, Lipid-Based Nanomedicine, Nanocrystals, and Others), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nanotechnology drug delivery sector in North America is poised for substantial growth, projected at a 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. This expansion signifies a transformative phase for the region's pharmaceutical industry, with nano-sized drug carriers advocating for a new era of enhanced therapeutic efficiency and targeted delivery solutions. The integration of these advanced nanoscale materials and technologies is addressing critical challenges in drug bioavailability, targeting specificity, and side-effect profiles.

The latest analysis underscores significant strides within the market, with groundbreaking applications in oncology, infectious diseases, and neurology. The consistent quest to innovate in treating complex health conditions is propelling the adoption of nano-formulations. The United States leads the pack with continuous advancements in research and development, backed by federal support such as the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI). The tangible economic impact of this domain is a testament to its potential in revolutionizing drug delivery mechanisms.

Market Dynamics and Growth Trajectories

Quality-driven factors such as improved solubility, stability, and precision in the delivery of therapeutics reinforce the demand for nanotechnology-drug delivery systems. Within the North American context, the U.S. has emerged as a dominant force, with its market anticipated to reach a value of $47.6 billion by 2030. Other countries like Canada and Mexico also present growth opportunities, as reflected in their respective CAGRs.

Segment Insights

Formulation Breakdown: The market is divided into Polymer-Based Nanomedicine, Lipid-Based Nanomedicine, Nanocrystals, and other nano-formulations, each offering unique advantages in terms of drug encapsulation and release rates.





The market is divided into Polymer-Based Nanomedicine, Lipid-Based Nanomedicine, Nanocrystals, and other nano-formulations, each offering unique advantages in terms of drug encapsulation and release rates. Application Analysis: The application of nanotechnology in drug delivery is widespread, with notable segments such as Oncology & Hematology, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedics, Neurology, and others. Each segment reveals the adaptability of nanotechnology within diverse therapeutic regimes.

Key players leading the charge in this sector include pharmaceutical giants like AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, and several others. These corporations are at the forefront of integrating nanotechnology in drug delivery, exemplifying the fusion of nanoscience and pharmacology.

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Amgen, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvglam

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.