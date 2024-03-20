Global Antenna Market Report 2024-2028: Emergence of millimeter (mm)-wave antennas

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antenna Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antenna market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report on the antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of beamforming and beam steering technologies, advancements in antenna materials, and expansion of iot and smart city initiatives.



The antenna market is segmented as below:



By Type

Radio antenna

Smart antenna

By End-user

Communication or telecommunication

Aerospace and defense or military

Automotive

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the antenna market covers the following areas:

Antenna market sizing

Antenna market forecast

Antenna market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of millimeter (mm)-wave antennas.'



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of beamforming and beam steering technologies.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wurqy

