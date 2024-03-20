Global Antenna Market Report 2024-2028: Emergence of millimeter (mm)-wave antennas

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antenna Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The antenna market is forecasted to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report on the antenna market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emergence of beamforming and beam steering technologies, advancements in antenna materials, and expansion of iot and smart city initiatives.
The antenna market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Radio antenna
- Smart antenna
By End-user
- Communication or telecommunication
- Aerospace and defense or military
- Automotive
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report on the antenna market covers the following areas:
- Antenna market sizing
- Antenna market forecast
- Antenna market industry analysis
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: 'The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of millimeter (mm)-wave antennas.'
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of beamforming and beam steering technologies.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Airgain Inc.
- Alpha Wireless Ltd.
- Amphenol Corp.
- AT and T Inc.
- Baylin Technologies Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- CommScope Holding Co. Inc.
- Dongguan Luxshare Technology Co. Ltd
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Huizhou SPEED Wireless Technology Co. Ltd.
- Molex LLC
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Panorama Antennas
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co. Ltd
