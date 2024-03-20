Global Diodes Market Research 2024-2028: High-Speed Data Transmission Needs Fuel Growth

Dublin, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diodes Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diodes market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.32 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period. The report on the diodes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of advanced packaging technologies of diodes, increasing demand for high-speed data transmission, and rising need for sensing solutions.



The diodes market is segmented as below:

By Type

Zener diodes

Schottky diodes

Others

By End-user

Communication

Consumer electronics

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors as one of the prime reasons driving the diodes market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of smart lighting solutions and growing adoption of diodes in edge computing technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the diodes market covers the following areas:

Diodes market sizing

Diodes market forecast

Diodes market industry analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ABB Ltd.

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Diodes Inc.

Futaba Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kyocera Corp.

Littelfuse Inc.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

OSRAM Licht AG

Renesas Electronics Corp.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

