Epilepsy Foundation Texas Receives $2 Million Gift from the Yield Giving Open Call

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving announced Epilepsy Foundation Texas as one of the Yield Giving Open Call’s awardees working with people and in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Epilepsy Foundation Texas received a $2 million unrestricted grant to further its mission.



Epilepsy Foundation Texas, with headquarters in Houston, TX, leads the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

In March 2023, Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.

"On behalf of the entire Epilepsy Foundation Texas community, I am profoundly grateful for the extraordinary $2 million gift from MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving,” said Kurt Baxter, CEO of EFTX. “This generous award will have a profound impact by enabling us to significantly accelerate our mission of improving the lives of people living with epilepsy."

The Open Call received 6,353 applications and initially planned for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause and underwent a final round of due diligence. In light of the incredible work of these organizations, as judged by their peers and external panelists, the donor team decided to expand the awardee pool and the award amount.

More info on Epilepsy Foundation Texas: www.eftx.org

More info on the Yield Giving Open Call: www.leverforchange.org

More info on Yield Giving Foundation: www.yieldgiving.com

