Novarad Wins Patent Litigation with Medivis Over Augmented Reality Navigation System

Novarad Corporation, a leading provider of augmented reality surgical navigation, is thrilled to announce a significant legal victory in a recent patent case. The decision, reached in Novarad Corp. v. Medivis, Inc., is poised to have far-reaching consequences for Novarad and its groundbreaking augmented reality product, VisAR.

In the case of Novarad Corp. v. Medivis, Inc., the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) rendered a decision in favor of Novarad; dismissing a petition to invalidate Novarad’s patent. U.S. patent No. 11004271 covers features of the VisAR system, including methodologies which allow physicians to view augmented reality 3D images of a patient’s anatomy overlaid on and registered to the actual patient lying on the operating table.

“We were the first company to receive FDA clearance in the AR space with 510K approval of a pre-operative system, OpenSight, in September of 2018. As a pioneer in the field, we made many discoveries and filed patents early and often,” said Wendell Gibby, MD., CEO of Novarad Corporation. “This is one of many patents received or filed in this space by Novarad. The successful vindication of its intellectual property by the PTAB underscores Novarad’s commitment to defending its technology.”

Novarad’s AR system, VisAR, allows a physician to navigate precisely through a three-dimensional rendering or layers of a patient’s anatomy while the image is registered to and overlaid on the patient on-the-fly. The physician can thus see both the patient and the internal portions of the patent’s anatomy relevant to the procedure at the same time using the VisAR augmented reality system. Immersive augmented reality through the patient’s 3D dataset allows visualization from any angle and with many different types of image rendering.

VisAR, Novarad's flagship augmented reality product, revolutionizes the way medical professionals interact with imaging data during surgical procedures. By accurately co-registering patient scans onto the surgical field in real-time, VisAR provides surgeons with enhanced visualization and navigation capabilities.

The favorable ruling in this case safeguards Novarad's intellectual property rights, opens new opportunities for the company to expand its market presence, and accelerates the adoption of VisAR in healthcare institutions worldwide. Thus far, surgeries have been performed in ten different countries with VisAR including, the U.S., Israel, Mexico, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Great Britain, the U.A.E., Dubai, and Armenia.

"We believe that VisAR has the potential to transform the surgical landscape, offering unparalleled benefits in terms of efficiency, accuracy, and cost-savings," added Gibby. "With this legal victory behind us, we are more determined than ever to continue advancing the frontiers of augmented reality technology in medicine."

