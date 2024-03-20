Business Awards UK Unveils Top Achievers: 2024 Travel Awards Winners and Finalists

HALIFAX, UK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Travel Awards, celebrating the notable contributions and continuous efforts within the travel industry. This year's awards recognise the dedication and achievements of companies and individuals who have worked tirelessly to enhance travel experiences, offering innovative services and a commitment to excellence across the UK and beyond. These awards highlight the significant role each winner and finalist plays in enriching travel and tourism, underscoring their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in a dynamic industry landscape.

Business Awards UK 2024 Travel Awards Winners

Alison Howell’s Foot Trails - Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays

Global Travel Management - Business Travel Company of the Year

Bakers Dolphin - Best Family Business

Galahad Tours - Travel Retailer Rising Star Award

Mobility at Sea - Innovation in Travel Award

Company Coaches - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Personal Class Travel Ltd - Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays

Crusader Holidays (Part of the Motts Travel Group) - Best Travel Company – UK Breaks

Hopscotch Travel Limited - Best Newcomer Travel Company

Boutique Travel Experts - Best Luxury Travel Company

Rockingham Forest Park Ltd - Independent Travel Retailer of the Year

Anchor Bay Holidays - Travel Agency Retailer of the Year

Business Awards UK 2024 Travel Awards Finalists

Green Motion - Business Travel Company of the Year, Finalist

UK Hidden Gems - Travel Agency Retailer of the Year, Finalist

Alison Howell’s Foot Trails - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

Adore Scotland - Best Luxury Travel Company, Finalist

LimoLane - Business Travel Company of the Year, Finalist

Little Voyageurs - Best Family Business, Finalist

Oldbury Tours - Best Family Business, Finalist

Simpleview Inc - Innovation in Travel Award, Finalist

Express Travel Thanet - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Finalist

Tiernan Travel - Best Newcomer Travel Company, Finalist

Tredwell Travel - Independent Travel Retailer of the Year, Finalist

Personal Class Travel Ltd - Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, Finalist

Crusader Holidays (Part of the Motts Travel Group) - Travel Agency Retailer of the Year, Finalist

The Bucket List Company - Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays, Finalist

Travelworx - Travel Retailer Rising Star Award, Finalist

Kip Hideaways - Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays, Finalist

Luxury Coastal - Best Luxury Travel Company, Finalist

Rockingham Forest Park Ltd - Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, Finalist

Macs Adventure - Best Travel Company – Adventure / Activity Holidays, Finalist

Green Motion - Innovation in Travel Award, Finalist

Oldbury Tours - Best Newcomer Travel Company, Finalist

Macs Adventure - Independent Travel Retailer of the Year, Finalist

With their vast array of holidays that span the breadth of Britain and Europe, Crusader Holidays has been acclaimed for Best Travel Company – UK Breaks, ensuring every journey is an opportunity for discovery and enjoyment. Their commitment to creating memories that last a lifetime highlights a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, setting exemplary standards of excellence in UK travel.

Since its establishment in 2019, Personal Class Travel Ltd rapidly became a premier choice for visitors seeking customised and immersive travel experiences in Cardiff and beyond. Awarded for Best Travel Company – Specialist Holidays, their innovative approach to sightseeing tours and travel services across Wales underscores the importance of specialist knowledge and customer focus, enriching the travel industry with a commitment to excellence and personalisation.

Boutique Travel Experts, with their unmatched dedication to crafting tailor-made vacations to the world's most enchanting destinations, have been crowned Best Luxury Travel Company. Their passion for delivering exceptional travel experiences, combined with a commitment to supporting local communities and sustainable tourism, creates a unique and unforgettable adventure for each traveller. This personalised approach and meticulous attention to detail set new benchmarks in luxury travel, demonstrating their pioneering spirit in the sector.

The achievements of this year's winners and finalists underscore the dynamic and innovative spirit of the UK's travel industry. From pioneering new travel experiences to providing outstanding customer service, these accolades celebrate the dedication to excellence and the significant impact on travellers and communities across the globe.

Looking forward to the future, the 2024 Travel Awards serve as a testament to the enduring importance of the travel sector in connecting people, cultures, and destinations, enriching lives and fostering a more understanding and accessible world.

For more information about the 2024 Travel Awards and to learn more about the winners and their contributions, please contact Business Awards UK.

