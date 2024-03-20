Pieridae Releases Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial & Operating Results and 2023 Reserves

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) announces the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operating results and year-end reserves. Pieridae generated Net Operating Income (“NOI”)1 of $131 million and produced 32,772 boe/d (86% natural gas) during 2023. The Company posted Q4 NOI of $25 million and production of 33,340 boe/d, following the completion of the Waterton turnaround project in late October, while 2023 exit production was approximately 37,500 boe/d.

In addition, the Company filed its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2023

containing Pieridae's 2023 independent oil and natural reserves evaluation as required under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”). Pieridae’s 2023 NI 51-101 Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) PV102 value is $614 million and Total Proved plus Probable (“TPP”) PV10 value is $1,372 million.

The Company’s AIF, management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and audited consolidated financial statements and notes for the year ended December 31, 2023 are available at www.pieridaeenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

“During 2023 we successfully refinanced and reduced our long-term debt, safely completed crucial facility maintenance, drilled two Foothills development wells, reduced our G&A costs and generated strong NOI,” said Pieridae’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Darcy Reding. “Pieridae’s results improved in the fourth quarter, despite falling natural gas prices and unavoidable maintenance downtime. We safely brought the Waterton facility and production back online at the end of October and recovered our production capability, exiting the year at approximately 37,500 boe/d. Our commodity hedging program continues to support the business, generating over $60 million in gains during 2023 and is expected to continue to mitigate the cashflow impact of low gas prices in 2024, should they persist.”

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Generated NOI 1 of $130.9 million ($0.82 per basic and fully diluted share);

of $130.9 million ($0.82 per basic and fully diluted share); Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $85.7 million ($0.54 per basic and $0.53 per fully diluted share);

of $85.7 million ($0.54 per basic and $0.53 per fully diluted share); Generated Net Income of $9.0 million ($0.06 per basic and $0.04 per fully diluted share);

Produced 32,772 boe/d (86% natural gas) down 11% from 2022, due to extended facility downtime related to the Waterton Turnaround coupled with unplanned outages at Caroline and Jumping Pound processing facilities, shut-ins related to wildfires, and natural production declines; 2023 exit production was approximately 37,500 boe/d;

Completed US$150 million long term debt refinancing and reduced Net Debt 1 by $10.5 million to $204.0 million at year end 2023; the Company’s US$25 million revolving loan was 59% utilized at year end, while the US$10 million delayed draw term loan was undrawn;

by $10.5 million to $204.0 million at year end 2023; the Company’s US$25 million revolving loan was 59% utilized at year end, while the US$10 million delayed draw term loan was undrawn; Reduced G&A Expense by 17% to $23.4 million ($1.95/boe) in 2023 as a result of successful cost savings initiatives undertaken during the year;

Incurred capital expenditures of $58.7 million in 2023 focused on facility maintenance, well and facility optimization projects, and development drilling with 2.0 (net) wells drilled in the first half of 2023; and

Recorded 2023 NI 51-101 TPP reserves of 252.5 MMboe and TPP PV10 reserve value of $1,371.7 million at the Jan. 1, 2024 IC4 price forecast.

Selected Annual Results ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2021 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 168,821 181,677 199,793 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,339 2,860 2,877 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,296 3,729 4,386 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,306 1,459 1,530 Total production (boe/d) (1) 32,772 36,868 40,562 Reserves Net proved plus probable (2P) reserves NPV10 (2)(3) 1,371,735 1,507,413 1,002,134 Financial Natural Gas Price ($/mcf) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (4) 2.67 5.30 3.60 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (4) 3.67 4.40 2.90 Benchmark natural gas price 2.63 5.36 3.63 Condensate Price ($/bbl) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (4) 97.01 114.66 80.24 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (4) 95.55 111.18 63.21 Benchmark condensate price 102.73 121.46 85.95 Net income (loss) 8,981 146,620 (39,790 ) Net income (loss) $ per share basic 0.06 0.93 (0.25 ) Net income (loss) $ per share diluted 0.04 0.91 (0.25 ) Net operating income (5) 130,929 200,989 84,085 Cashflow provided by operating activities 104,202 88,167 51,117 Funds flow from operations (5) 85,092 153,679 20,284 Total assets 648,541 615,477 622,540 Adjusted working capital deficit (6) (31,830 ) (11,249 ) (61,588 ) Net debt (5) (204,046 ) (214,503 ) (293,169 ) Capital expenditures 55,539 39,526 34,972 (1) Total production excludes sulphur. (2) Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate. (3) The 2021 2P NPV10 reserve value is inclusive of physical hedges. The 2022 and 2023 NPV 10 reserve values does not include physical hedges. (4) Includes physical commodity and financial risk management contracts inclusive of cash flow hedges, together (“Risk Management Contracts”). (5) Refer to the “Net Operation Income”, “Capital Resources” and “non-GAAP measures” sections of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures. (6) Adjusted working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.

2023 RESERVES

Deloitte, Pieridae’s independent, qualified reserves evaluator, performed reserves evaluations of the Company's assets at December 31, 2023 and 2022. The following table summarizes Pieridae’s reserves based on the Deloitte NI 51-101 reserve report using the January 1, 2024 IC4 price forecast:

Year ended December 31 Year ended December 31 Reserve Volume and Net Present Value MMboe $000, NPV10 (1) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 (3) 2022 % Change Reserves Category (2) Net proved developed producing (PDP) reserves 120.7 126.8 (5) 614,072 788,347 (22) Net proved (1P) reserves 191.2 208.7 (8) 1,053,896 1,204,913 (12) Net proved plus probable (2P) reserves 252.5 289.1 (13) 1,371,735 1,507,413 (9) (1) Estimated pre-tax net present value of discounted cash flows from reserves using a 10% discount rate at evaluator consensus (IC4) price forecast dated January 1, 2024. (2) Net reserves reflect working interest share of the asset prior to the deduction of royalties. (3) 2022 comparative values have been restated to remove hedging gains and losses to conform with current year presentation.

2023 Reserve Reconciliation



Conventional Gas Natural Gas Liquids Proved Probable Proved + Probable Proved Probable Proved + Probable MMcf MMcf MMcf Mbbl Mbbl Mbbl Opening Balance 1,030,546 405,867 1,436,413 36,913 12,755 49,668 Production (61,764 ) - (61,764 ) (1,691 ) - (1,691 ) Technical Revisions 18,387 (52,453 ) (34,067 ) (5,103 ) (4,620 ) (9,723 ) Extensions 5,754 1,721 7,475 38 13 51 Acquisitions 6,924 3,211 10,135 1,176 545 1,721 Economic Factors (40,233 ) (36,196 ) (76,429 ) (89 ) (1,057 ) (1,146 ) Closing Balance 959,614 322,150 1,281,764 31,244 7,636 38,880





Selected 2023 Reserve Highlights

Reserve Life Index (“RLI”) increased from 19.8 years in 2022 to 20.4 years;

2024 forecasted PDP base decline has improved to 5.4%, from 8.5% in 2022; and

Sales volumes and operating cost improvements reflected in 2024 and beyond recognize demonstrated fuel gas consumption reductions.



Refer to the Company’s AIF for the year ended December 31, 2023, for more information on Pieridae’s 2023 reserves.

Q4 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Generated NOI 1 of $25.4 million ($0.16 per basic and fully diluted share);

of $25.4 million ($0.16 per basic and fully diluted share); Incurred Capital Expenditures of $10.9 million weighted towards completion of the planned Waterton gas processing facility turnaround, which required the Waterton field to be shut in from mid August to late October 2023;

Generated Funds Flow from Operations 3 of $14.3 million ($0.09 per basic and fully diluted share);

of $14.3 million ($0.09 per basic and fully diluted share); Generated Net Income of $7.4 million ($0.05 per basic and $0.03 per fully diluted share);

Produced 33,340 boe/d (87% natural gas); and

Initiated a sale process for the Goldboro LNG subsidiary and associated lands, licenses, and permits, which is currently ongoing.

Selected Quarterly Results 2023

2022

($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 174,211 155,763 159,427 186,156 179,143 181,030 178,918 187,719 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,384 2,020 2,300 2,657 2,469 2,911 2,864 3,201 NGLs (bbl/d) 1,921 2,273 2,216 2,784 2,389 2,876 3,695 6,003 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,284 1,124 1,362 1,457 1,348 1,312 1,555 1,625 Total production (boe/d) (1) 33,340 30,253 31,087 36,467 34,715 35,959 36,378 40,491 Financial Natural gas price ($/mcf) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (2) 2.32 2.65 2.39 3.24 5.08 4.38 7.13 4.66 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (2) 3.13 3.25 3.03 5.12 5.24 3.62 4.67 4.08 Benchmark natural gas price 2.29 2.59 2.40 3.25 5.20 4.28 7.22 4.75 Condensate price ($/bbl) Realized before Risk Management Contracts (2) 97.15 97.47 84.81 107.22 110.24 103.71 132.60 112.09 Realized after Risk Management Contracts (2) 86.34 80.49 105.84 106.70 117.67 105.82 116.61 106.13 Benchmark condensate price ($/bbl) 104.30

106.30 93.25 107.05 115.24 115.66 132.49 122.62 Net income (loss) 7,414 (16,254 ) 4,182 13,639 114,662 (1,573 ) 22,982 10,549 Net income (loss) $ per share, basic 0.05 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.09 0.72 (0.01 ) 0.15 0.07 Net income (loss) $ per share, diluted 0.03 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.08 0.70 (0.01 ) 0.14 0.07 Net operating income (3) 25,441 11,650 43,843 49,995 67,711 30,014 55,969 47,295 Cashflow provided by operating activities 31,983 7,577 27,533 37,109 40,134 9,899 34,922 3,212 Funds flow from operations (3) 14,269 (1,422 ) 35,432 37,413 57,641 17,721 43,462 34,855 Total assets 638,541 564,921 575,849 587,641 615,477 473,642 499,580 552,781 Adjusted working capital deficit (4)) (31,830 ) (21,454 ) (6,258 ) (22,275 ) (11,249 ) (46,419 ) (28,892 ) (34,934 ) Net debt (3) (24,046 ) (205,536 ) (181,670 ) (202,180 ) (214,503 ) (254,489 ) (248,967 ) (273,201 ) Capital expenditures 9,306 16,363 9,384 20,486 19,037 7,216 9,739 3,534 (1) Total production excludes sulphur.

(2) Includes physical commodity and financial risk management contracts inclusive of cash flow hedges, together (“Risk Management Contracts”).

(3) Refer to the “Net Operation Income”, “Capital Resources” and “non-GAAP measures” sections of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(4) Adjusted working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.

OUTLOOK

Pieridae’s priority remains strengthening our balance sheet while safely sustaining production, increasing the utilization of the Company’s gas processing facilities by attracting incremental third party volumes, implementing cost reduction initiatives, optimizing infrastructure, and executing non-core asset dispositions to maintain profitability throughout the commodity cycle.

The Company’s 2024 guidance remains unchanged as follows:

2024 Guidance ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Low High Total production (boe/d) (1) 33,000 34,500 Net operating income (2)(3)(5) 80,000 100,000 Operating Netback ($/boe) (3)(4)(5) 6.50 8.00 Capital expenditures 28,000 33,000 (1) 2024 production guidance includes the impact of the phase 2 Waterton Turnaround. (2) Refer to the NOI section of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures. (3) Refer to Operating Netback section of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures. (4) Assumes unhedged average 2024 AECO price of $2.25/GJ and average 2024 WTI price of $70/bbl. (5) Accounts for impact of hedge contracts in place at December 31, 2023.

Pieridae’s specific priorities for 2024 are:

Maximize processing facility reliability to meet production targets and maximize third party processing revenue by leveraging our available deep cut natural gas processing capacity;

Reduce operating expenses to improve corporate netback;

Optimize fuel gas consumption to reduce raw gas shrinkage, lower GHG emissions and costs, and increase sales revenue; and

Reduce long-term debt to deleverage the balance sheet.

Forward natural gas prices have continued to weaken, particularly over the recent months, as global demand stagnates through a warmer-than-normal winter season resulting in record storage levels and oversupply. Pieridae’s robust hedge position will continue to partially mitigate the lower expected natural gas prices through 2024.

Production in the Clearwater gas field was shut in during 2023 due to low natural gas prices and a high proportion of variable operating costs, reducing 2024 average sales volumes by approximately 500 boe/d; this field will remain shut-in until there is a recovery of gas prices. The Company continues to closely monitor market conditions and may restore or further reduce production as conditions warrant.

Pieridae has hedged approximately 65% of its expected 2024 natural gas production at approximately $3.50/Mcf, and approximately 59% of its expected 2024 condensate production is hedged utilizing swaps and an $80.00 x $90.75 CAD WTI collar. The discounted unrealized gain on the Company’s hedge portfolio at December 31, 2023 was approximately $71 million using the December 31, 2023 forward strip.

Sulphur prices have also fallen year-to-date reflecting weakening global sulphur demand. Pieridae’s exposure to the sulphur market is limited for the next 21 months as we sell approximately 80% of our produced sulphur at a fixed price to a third party through the end of 2025.

Pieridae’s 2024 capital budget is highlighted by low-cost well and facility optimization projects and the second and final phase of the maintenance turnaround at the Waterton deep-cut, sour gas processing facility, which is currently scheduled for the third quarter. The production outage in the Waterton field associated with the turnaround is planned for approximately 4 weeks and is accounted for in our 2024 production guidance estimates. Pieridae owns and operates three major gas processing facilities which each require periodic maintenance turnarounds on a five-to-six-year cycle.

The scope and timing of all capital projects continues to be scrutinized in the context of lower year-to-date natural gas prices. Pieridae does not intend to resume its foothills development drilling program until the natural gas price outlook improves.

While debt reduction remains a top priority for 2024, the ability to repay revolving debt in 2024 may be impacted by low commodity prices and non-discretionary maintenance capital projects. Pieridae expects to draw down the final US$10 million delayed-draw tranche of the senior secured term loan (the “DDTL”) during 2024 (undrawn during 2023) to support the final phase of the Waterton Turnaround in Q3 of this year. The Company’s available liquidity also includes US$12 million remaining undrawn capacity on the senior secured revolving loan as of March 20, 2024.

Pieridae’s previously announced Goldboro sale process is ongoing and, if successful, any cash proceeds from the sale of Goldboro will be used to partially repay the company’s $22 million convertible bridge term loan which matures on December 13, 2024. The Goldboro sale process is expected to conclude in the first half of 2024 and, once complete, will mark the conclusion of Pieridae’s strategic pivot away from east coast LNG and toward an Alberta-focused natural gas production and processing business.

HEDGE POSITION

Pieridae hedges to mitigate commodity price, interest rate and foreign exchange volatility to protect the cash flow required to fund the Company’s operations, capital requirements and debt service obligations, while allowing the Company to participate in future commodity price upside. Pieridae continues to execute its risk management program governed by its hedge policy and in compliance with the thresholds required by the senior loan facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the Company is hedged in accordance with the requirements of the senior loan agreement. The discounted unrealized gain on the Company’s hedge portfolio at December 31, 2023 was approximately $71 million using the forward strip on December 31, 2023.

The tables below summarize Pieridae’s hedge portfolio for natural gas, condensate (“C5+”) and power:

2024-2025 Hedge Portfolio (1) Q124 Q224 Q324 Q424 2024 Q125 Q225 Q325 Q425 2025 AECO Natural Gas Sales Total Hedged (GJ/d) 125,000 112,500 112,500 110,842 115,191 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 110,000 Avg Hedge Price (C$/GJ) $ 3.34 $ 3.33 $ 3.33 $ 3.32 $ 3.33 $ 3.32 $ 3.32 $ 3.32 $ 3.32 $ 3.32 WTI / C5+ Sales Total Hedged (bbl/d) 1,547 1,519 1,491 1,464 1,505 1,446 1,361 1,218 1,196 1,305 Avg Collar Cap Price (C$/bbl) $ 91.73 $ 91.75 $ 91.76 $ 91.78 $ 91.75 $ 91.39 $ 91.34 $ 91.51 $ 91.53 $ 91.44 Avg Collar Floor Price (C$/bbl) $ 81.67 $ 81.70 $ 81.74 $ 81.77 $ 81.72 $ 81.16 $ 81.14 $ 81.38 $ 81.40 $ 81.26 Power Purchases Total Hedged (MW) 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 Avg Hedge Price (C$/MWh) $ 68.41 $ 68.51 $ 68.49 $ 68.14 $ 68.39 $ 79.22 $ 79.10 $ 79.07 $ 79.08 $ 79.12





2026-2027 Hedge Portfolio (1) Q126 Q226 Q326 Q426 2026 Q127 Q227 Q327 Q427 2027 AECO Natural Gas Sales Total Hedged (GJ/d) 110,000 95,165 65,000 61,685 82,781 60,000 40,220 - - 24,822 Avg Hedge Price (C$/GJ) $ 3.32 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.80 $ 3.54 $ 3.81 $ 3.81 - - $ 3.81 WTI / C5+ Sales Total Hedged (bbl/d) 1,217 1,174 814 800 1,000 816 786 - - 397 Avg Collar Cap Price (C$/bbl) $ 91.51 $ 90.39 $ 90.84 $ 90.84 $ 90.91 $ 90.84 $ 86.81 - - $ 88.85 Avg Collar Floor Price (C$/bbl) $ 81.38 $ 81.18 $ 80.75 $ 80.77 $ 81.07 $ 80.75 $ 80.09 - - $ 80.43 Power Purchases Total Hedged (MW) 55 55 45 45 50 25 25 25 25 25 Avg Hedge Price (C$/MWh) $ 75.87 $ 75.88 $ 75.88 $ 75.88 $ 75.88 $ 70.19 $ 70.19 $ 70.19 $ 70.19 $ 70.19 (1) Includes forward physical sales contracts and financial derivative contracts

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and a significant upstream producer and midstream operator with core assets concentrated along the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Our business is focused on safely producing, processing, and delivering to market treated natural gas, condensate, NGLs and sulphur. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

