The Release of BlockDAG Network’s Keynote Video Proves that a Transparency in Cryptocurrency is Possible–Here’s Why

London, UK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week BlockDAG Network globally released their Keynote video proving that transparency in the cryptocurrency industry is possible to attain for projects new and old.



“A vision for democratic adoption is essential in the cryptocurrency business, our aim as a project and as a team is to bring blockchain technology to the everyday-user, or just anyone that is willing to embrace the digital economy revolution” confirmed the creators behind BlockDAG Network . This “inclusivity” approach has led the video to become viral almost overnight on various social media channels, and the platform to gain instant global recognition.

The video begins with one of the creators behind the project presenting the BlockDAG Network mission; he opens up with a clear and unfussy statement “we were tired of always missing out on the next big thing, so we created it.” The mission seems clear and well proclaimed, BlockDAG Network wants to bring blockchain mining, spending, building, and earning to everyone’s table. It wants to democratise and open up an industry that has so far been quite hostile and unwelcoming to most. The project also strives to foster open and honest communication between users, investors, and creators, offering transparency and building a relationship based on trust and innovation.

The driving forces behind the ascent of BlockDAG Network, as highlighted in the viral Keynote video , encompass several key features; These include a dedicated attention on growth which is being facilitated by marketing promotions and attentive customer support. On the functional side of things, the BlockDAG Network is eager to revolutionise the blockchain industry by focusing on scalability, security, efficiency, all while providing tools for straightforward passive income-making. The project’s architecture enables swift and secure transaction processing which eradicate bottlenecks and facilitate seamless scalability as the demand grows. With minimal transaction confirmation times and nominal fees, BlockDAG Network ensures a frictionless experience suitable for both microtransactions and large-scale affairs. Moreover, it empowers users with substantial control over their assets, fostering an ecosystem resilient to censorship and manipulation, all the while facilitating individual and collective financial objectives.

The keynote video goes on to showcase the array of products within the BlockDAG Network's ecosystem and how these are set to aid users in taking control of their digital finances. The flagship products include the BlockDAG crypto mining rigs for at-home mining which offer users the opportunity for passive income generation from the comfort of their home or anywhere that has a reliable internet connection. The BlockDAG payment card which can be used at over 38 million merchants worldwide and with which individuals can “embrace the crypto-to-fiat transactional convenience and stay stress-free with rigorous security measures ensuring safe transactions every time while managing [their] digital assets and everyday expenses whenever and wherever [they] need.” In addition, the project also offers the opportunity to invest in it through their BDAG cryptocurrency coin sale.

The viral video also emphasises the BlockDAG Network roadmap in a clear and concise way, highlighting past accomplishments and future aspirations. The presenter confirms that regular updates will be shared with the community, in a fully transparent manner, via the project's official channels on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram , and YouTube.

BlockDAG Network transcends mere ledger functionality; it aspires to pioneer the smart contract domain. Through the utilisation of DAG technology, the project aims to establish itself as the premier hub for smart contracts and digital finance-democratisation, nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for DeFi services and financially-empowering users worldwide. The presenter adds that BlockDAG isn’t “just following in the steps of their predecessors,” but the project is “forging a new path blazing the trail towards the future where blockchain technology empowers individuals and transforms industries, forging a new digital economy that spans the globe.”







Today, as we strive for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, transparency remains paramount. It is the bedrock upon which trust is built, BlockDAG Network continues to confirm its intentions of fostering a resilient ecosystem where innovation thrives and individuals can confidently and democratically participate in the financial revolution of our time.

