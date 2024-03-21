AGILON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against agilon health, inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK,, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against agilon health, inc. (“agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired agilon securities between Agilon common stock pursuant, or traceable, or both, to materials issued in connection with the Company’s secondary public offering (the “SPO Materials”) that occurred on or about May 16, 2023; and/or between January 9, 2023 and January 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 20, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Agilon, headquartered in Austin, Texas, generates profits from reducing medical expenditures. By partnering primarily with Medicare Advantage (“MA”) plans as well as traditional Medicare and commercial managed care organizations, agilon receives a fixed monthly payment from payers for each patient under its care. In return, agilon takes on the responsibility of managing the total cost and quality of care for those patients. This model incentivizes agilon and its contracted physician partners to focus on preventive care and improve health outcomes in order to control costs. If the total cost of caring for patients is less than the fixed payments agilon receives, it realizes a profit. However, if costs exceed the payments, agilon incurs a loss.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in the SPO Materials, Defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (1) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (3) falsely stating that its accounting reserves for higher-than-expected medical costs were adequate; (4) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

On November 2, 2023, agilon reported lower-than-expected third quarter 2023 results due to increased utilization and medical costs. Defendants also lowered the Company’s 2023 full-year revenue outlook and informed investors that agilon had increased its accounting reserve for prior period medical expenses.

On this news, agilon’s stock price fell $2.23, or 13.2 percent, to close at $14.66 on November 3, 2023.

Then, on January 5, 2024, agilon surprised investors again by lowering its 2023 profit forecasts. agilon also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year.

On this news, agilon’s stock fell $3.45, or 28.6 percent, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

