IBA Reports Full Year 2023 Results

GROUP REVENUES UP 18.7% WITH OTHER ACCELERATORS UP 51.1%

REBIT POSITIVE FOR FY23 WITH OTHER ACCELERATORS REBIT ALMOST QUADRUPLING

MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE REITERATED

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 21 March 2024 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the 2023 financial year.

(EUR 000) FY 2023 FY 2022 Variance Variance % Total Net Sales 428 717 361 270 67 447 18.7% Proton Therapy 229 065 218 761 10 304 4.7% Other Accelerators 133 742 88 538 45 204 51.1% Dosimetry 65 910 53 971 11 939 22.1% REBITDA 19 308 21 571 -2 263 -10.5% % of Sales 4.5% 6.0% REBIT 6 417 11 050 -4 633 -41.9% % of Sales 1.5% 3.1% Profit Before Tax -315 -430 115 -26.7% % of Sales -0.1% -0.1% NET RESULT -9 110 6 057 -15 167 -250.4% % of Sales -2.1% 1.7%

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “A strong second half performance has ensured we have delivered positive REBIT at the full year, with Group revenues in line with expectations.”

“Other Accelerators had a particularly strong year, with revenues growing more than 50% and a significant increase in REBIT driven by high order intake over the past few years and accelerated backlog conversion. Dosimetry performance was also strong, with growth in sales and REBIT, and the Services business continuing to perform well across the board. Meanwhile, Proton Therapy’s reduced performance reflects the significant investment into the future growth of the business alongside some delays in backlog conversion.”

“Looking ahead, IBA remains focused on keeping its supply chain moving and accelerating backlog conversion. Alongside this, investment is important for the business and will be executed with an agile and targeted approach.”

“As we continue to drive growth, I’m pleased to announce Henri de Romrée’s appointment as Deputy CEO, where he will focus on future opportunities and performance in the Other Accelerators business.”

Financial summary

Total 2023 Group revenues of EUR 428.7 million, up 18.7% versus last year, in line with expectations and driven by accelerated backlog conversion in H2 across all business units, with particularly strong growth from Proton Therapy (PT) Services, Dosimetry and Other Accelerators

Performance significantly second half weighted, as anticipated, with strong execution of backlog, resulting in positive Group REBIT of EUR 6.4 million (FY22 EUR 11.1 million) Very strong Other Accelerators and Dosimetry REBIT driven by high value backlog conversion and sales growth, compensating Proton Therapy REBIT affected by customer delays, inflationary pressures and R&D investments

Gross margin was 31.4%, compared to 35.1% in 2022, impacted by product mix alongside a one-off positive impact in 2022 of a customer bankruptcy related indemnities (FY22: 33.4% on a like-for-like basis)

Group order intake of EUR 267.2 million; PT and Other Accelerators order intake was EUR 200.1 million and Dosimetry order intake was EUR 67.1 million

Total Group net loss of EUR 9.1 million (2022: EUR 6.1 million profit), primarily driven by PT performance

Strong balance sheet retained with EUR 109.3 million gross cash and EUR 67.7 million net cash position. EUR 40 million undrawn short-term credit lines still available at period end

Equipment and Services backlog remains at EUR 1.4 billion

Mid-term guidance unchanged, with revenue, CAGR and CAPEX in line with targets

Business summary (including post-period end)

18 Other Accelerators systems sold in 2023 (2022: 36 systems), with a strong uptick in Equipment and Services revenues

Seven PT rooms sold, comprising one Proteus ® PLUS 1 and three Proteus ® ONE 1 systems sold, and the restoration of an existing three-room solution in the US (2022: 17 rooms)

PLUS and three Proteus ONE systems sold, and the restoration of an existing three-room solution in the US (2022: 17 rooms) 33 PT projects under construction or installation at the end of the period

Continued good progress of IBA and SCK CEN’s joint venture PanTera for the production of actinium-225, with collaborations secured with supplier TerraPower and post-period end, with Bayer and another undisclosed customer

Post-period end, Dosimetry product offering and US footprint strengthened with acquisition of Radcal Corporation, an X-ray imaging specialist

B Corp recertification ongoing

Henri de Romrée appointed as Deputy CEO

Financial calendar

Business Update Q1 2024 23 May 2024

Half Year Results 2024 29 August 2024

Business Update Q3 2024 21 November 2024

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

1 Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are brand names of Proteus 235

