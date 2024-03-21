21Shares Unveils Report on the 4th Bitcoin Halving

World’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs sheds light on the implications of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event

ZURICH, March 21, 2024 – 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), the world's largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) and a subsidiary of 21.co, is excited to announce the release of its newest research report, offering a comprehensive overview of the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event.

Scheduled to occur in April 2024, the fourth Bitcoin halving is set to reduce the rewards for mining new blocks by half, thereby diminishing the rate at which new Bitcoins are introduced into circulation. This event, which transpires approximately every four years, is a pivotal moment in the crypto industry, as it progressively decreases the annual issuance until it ultimately reaches the programmed supply cap of 21 million units.

Renowned for its ability to catalyze significant market movements, the Bitcoin halving has historically triggered supply shocks, driving heightened interest and speculation within the crypto community. However, as outlined in 21Shares' latest report, the impending halving is unfolding against a backdrop of unique market dynamics, prompting a reevaluation of its potential impacts.

The comprehensive report delves into the implications of the Bitcoin halving, providing in-depth analysis of its effects on the market, the mining community, and the broader ecosystem surrounding Bitcoin. By examining prevailing market conditions and historical precedents, the report offers valuable insights into the evolving narrative shaping Bitcoin's trajectory post-halving.

"As we approach another milestone in the history of Bitcoin with the upcoming halving, our report aims to provide clear, insightful analysis into the potential impacts on the market," said Adrian Fritz, Head of Research at 21Shares. "As a leading research provider in the crypto space, we are committed to delivering insights that empower investors and stakeholders with the knowledge they need to navigate this transformative event."

The release of this report underscores 21Shares' dedication to advancing the understanding of cryptocurrency markets and fostering informed decision-making within the industry.

For more information about 21Shares and to access the full Bitcoin halving report, visit https://connect.21shares.com/bitcoin-halving-2024

Press Contacts:

Maggie Ng, VP of Marketing, press@21.co

About 21.co:

21.co is the world’s leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs) – which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Sharesis registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares.

###