Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market Report 2024-2030: A $36.7 Billion Opportunity Featuring Analysis of Alliance Laundry Systems, Alsco, Elis Group, JyothyFabricare Services, and More

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market by Types (Coin-Operated Laundries & Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Service, Dry-Cleaning Plants), Service (Dry Cleaning, Duvet Clean, Laundry), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market was estimated at USD 25.09 billion in 2023, USD 26.39 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% to reach USD 36.72 billion by 2030.

Several drivers are shaping the landscape of dry-cleaning and laundry services. Notably, there is a rise in consumer spending directed towards these services, accompanied by a global surge in the popularity of on-demand laundry services. Additionally, the increasing number of households with working members worldwide, coupled with a growing expenditure on clothes and their maintenance, further propels this trend. However, there are restraints to consider, including concerns associated with the increasing tendency for at-home washing.

Despite these challenges, there are promising opportunities on the horizon. The rapid expansion of the hospitality industry presents a continuous demand for professional laundry services, while the ongoing urbanization and technological advancements in the laundry sector offer avenues for growth. Yet, challenges persist, notably the heightened fear among consumers regarding the potential loss of clothing quality through various laundry processes. Navigating these dynamics will be essential for stakeholders in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry to capitalize on opportunities while addressing concerns effectively.







Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Alsco Pty Limited

BONI Sunrise Limited

Brite Star Cleaners

Comet Cleaners

East Rand Cleaners

Elis Group

Golden Hanger Cleaners

Immaculate Dry Cleaning

JyothyFabricare Services Ltd.

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Marberry Cleaners & Launderers, Inc.

Martinizing International, LLC.

Rinse, Inc.

Shanghai Chen Hin Dry Cleaning Co.

The Eco Laundry Company

The Huntington Company

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Types Coin-Operated Laundries & Drycleaners Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Service Dry-Cleaning Plants Garment Pressing & Laundry Agent Household & Commercial Laundries Linen & Uniform Supply

Service Dry Cleaning Duvet Clean Laundry

Application Commercial Laundry Services Hotels Residential



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services Market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrulk5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment