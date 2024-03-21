Fraser Institute News Release: Higher spending on K-12 education does not result in better student outcomes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher levels of per-student spending do not achieve higher student scores on standardized tests, either internationally or among the provinces, finds a new report published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“Just spending more on K-12 education does not lead to better student outcomes,” said Derek J. Allison, Fraser Institute senior fellow and author of School Spending and Performance in Canada and Other High-Income Countries.

The study compares provincial per-student spending on K-12 education in 2018 (the last year of comparable data) to other high-income countries in the OECD and to performance on the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

It finds that higher per-student spending levels are not associated with stronger academic achievement. In fact, in 2018, 10 countries—or one third—of the high-income OECD countries included in the analysis spent more per student than Canada but achieved significantly lower PISA scores.

Similarly, among the provinces, Saskatchewan was the highest per-student spender among the provinces but had only the 8th best PISA scores. Manitoba was the second highest per-student spender and recorded the lowest PISA scores nationwide. Conversely, British Columbia was the lowest spender per student in Canada and achieved the fourth-highest PISA scores.

“The evidence is clear—simply spending more on established K-12 schools without finding new and better ways to help kids learn will not improve student outcomes,” Allison said.

Provincial per-student spending (2018) compared to core PISA score Province Spending Core PISA score Saskatchewan Highest spender 8th Manitoba 2nd Lowest PISA score Alberta 3rd Highest PISA score Nova Scotia 4th 5th Ontario 5th 3rd New Brunswick 6th 9th Quebec 7th 2nd P.E.I. 8th 7th Newfoundland and Labrador 9th 6th British Columbia Lowest spender 4th



