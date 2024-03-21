State of Artificial Intelligence in 2024 - Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global State of AI, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
About 89% of IT and business decision makers that were surveyed in late 2023 believe artificial intelligence and machine learning are crucial, very important, or important in achieving business goals revolving around increasing operational efficiency, supporting innovation, and improving customer experience. An equal percentage of respondents believe generative AI will be disruptive for enterprises.
This study presents the key findings of the survey about the state of adoption of AI. Respondents were drawn from senior IT decision makers across multiple verticals including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology, and manufacturing. The major themes explored in the survey include the current state of AI deployment, key organizational goals of AI implementation, the demand for specific
AI-related technologies, and the main AI deployment models. The analysis also gives readers an understanding of the prominent AI-related technologies that enterprises are adopting.
The research team separately interviewed technology vendors and service providers to obtain a view about AI priorities to help end users understand the benefits and challenges of AI (as cited by peers).
Key Topics Covered:
State of AI
- Key Findings
- Enterprises Recognize the Importance of AI/ML in Achieving Business Priorities
- Enterprise AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage
- Enterprise AI Deployments Moving to the Implementation Phase
- Improving Operational Efficiency is a Key Driver for AI Investments
- AI Deployments Continue to Witness Similar Adoption Across Business Functions
- AI Deployments Increase Across Industry Verticals
- Emerging Use Cases
- NLP is Becoming the Foundation of All AI Technologies
- Predictive Analytics Leads AI Application Use Cases
- Hybrid Cloud is the Preferred Digital Infrastructure Model for AI Deployments
- Data Concerns and Ability to Assess ROI Continue to Challenge AI Adoption
- The Regulatory Landscape Continues to Evolve
Growth Success Factors
- Success Factors and the Way Forward
- Build a Compelling Value Proposition
- Strengthen IT Services and Advisory Capabilities
- Focus on CXO and Business Stakeholders
- Align to Transforming the Technology Landscape
