Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Commercial and Public Security in 2024 - Digitalization and New Applications Drive Demand

Digital transformation has been a recurring theme for the commercial and public security industry for more than a decade, and rapid technical developments are not showing any sign of slowing down. All facets of the security operations - including physical security, logical security, identity security, and cybersecurity systems - are digitizing, integrating advanced analytics and intelligence, and creating more proactive responses to threats and attacks.

For 2024, 10 trends have been identified in the report that will have a significant effect on security investment and decision-making throughout the year. Key trends such as integrating more digital applications and services, automation and advanced intelligence, and expanding commercial use cases for various security technologies will offer new opportunities for vendors in their respective spaces.

For each trend, the report has identified how these trends have come to be, and how security operators, vendors, and end users can prepare themselves for these capabilities. This analysis also identifies top Growth Accelerators or vendors who already offer solutions and functionality that capitalize on the identified trends and put them into practice.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1: OT Cybersecurity Enters Commercial Industries

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Intelligence Bridges the Cyber-physical Divide

Growth Opportunity 3: New Biometric Use Cases Across Commercial Verticals

Growth Opportunity 4: Frictionless Freeflow Identity Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5: Combatting Deepfake and AI-enabled Threat Vectors

Growth Opportunity 6: Digitizing Public Safety Investigations

Growth Opportunity 7: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Adoption in Public Safety and Border Security Applications

Growth Opportunity 8: Door-to-gate Airport Passenger Journeys

Growth Opportunity 9: AI Integration Across Security Applications

Growth Opportunity 10: Automated Security Orchestration

