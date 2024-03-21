Blockchain Technology Market Penetration and Roadmapping - Visionary Perspective on Blockchain Applications Emerging from New Tech Integration

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain: Technology Market Penetration and Roadmapping" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From logistics, manufacturing, and real estate to retail and eCommerce, healthcare, automotive, and finance, blockchain is finding increased application and use cases because of the advantages related to visibility, authenticity, and transparency of transactions that it offers.

As blockchain's adoption across these sectors continues, it is also starting to witness integration with other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These new-age technologies help augment blockchain's application in validity authentication and smart contracts generation.

The study looks at the evolving blockchain stakeholder ecosystem, key companies, and innovative start-ups operating in it, and provides an overview of key focus areas, strategic direction, and insights on R&D and key innovation themes. It also captures key growth opportunity areas from the perspective of industry participants and technology companies.

It covers growth drivers and restraints, market overview and trends, technology evolution, stakeholder ecosystem, regional highlights, key solution providers, key innovation themes and R&D, new and emerging use cases and application areas, and technology roadmap.

Company Coverage:

IBM

SAP

LeewayHertz

Huawei Cloud Computing Technologies Co., Ltd.

CEEK VR

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Attractiveness

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Evolution, Future Roadmap, and Key Application Areas

Evolution of Blockchain and its Future Orientation

Global Spending on R&D and Product Development in Blockchain

Blockchain Applications

Use Cases at a Glance

Blockchain in Supply Chain Management

Revised Supply Chain Management with Blockchain

Blockchain Applications in Manufacturing

Blockchain Applications in Finance and Automotive

Emerging Applications: Blockchain and AI Integration

Emerging Applications: Blockchain in Digital Voting

Blockchain and Other New-age Tech Integration Areas

Blockchain Innovation Themes

Key Market Trends and Regulatory Landscape

Blockchain: Global Spending and Key Insights

Notable Blockchain Consortia

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Regional Insights

Notable Developments in 2023

Stakeholder Ecosystem and Key Companies

Stakeholder Ecosystem

Comparative Benchmarking IBM SAP LeewayHertz Huawei Cloud Computing Technologies Co., Ltd. CEEK VR

Other Notable Players

Strategic Imperatives

Player Positioning Matrix

Integrated Technology Roadmap

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Supply Chain Management

Growth Opportunity 2: Metaverse

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G/6G Deployments

