Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Applied for Internet of Things (IoT) - Integration Enables Efficiency and Problem-solving in Existing Processes and Revenue Generation from Emerging Opportunities

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Applied for Internet of Things (IoT): Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
GenAI refers to algorithms and machine learning models used to create content, including text, audio, images, video, and code.
To be a component of the IoT, the report considers any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
With increasing connected devices comes exponential growth in data volume, which requires novel means of analysis to achieve goals. GenAI technologies are becoming indispensable in unlocking the complete potential of IoT. Augmenting IoT with rapidly advancing GenAI technologies is crucial to delivering GenAIoT-enabled industry solutions.
GenAI and the IoT are revolutionizing the way we interact with the world around us. GenAI can train and run models directly on edge devices, the endpoints of the IoT network. This edge AI approach not only enhances computational efficiency and data security but also unlocks new possibilities for intelligent devices and sensors that continuously generate diverse data streams.
The report covers the following:
- Growth drivers and restraints
- GenAI market revenue and statistics
- Top GenAI-IoT applications
- The telecommunications industry's role in the ecosystem
- Profiles of top tech companies in the space
- Growth opportunities for market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Technology Overview and Definitions
- Overview of GenAI
- IoT
- Overview of IoT Platforms
- IoT Platforms and Software - Market Definitions - Global, 2023
Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Share by Segment
- GenAI in Business - Deployment and Plans
- Implementation Challenges of GenAI Initiatives in Business
GenAI-IoT Convergence (GenAIoT)
- GenAI-IoT Convergence
- GenAI in IoT Platforms
- GenAI-IoT Application - IoT Interfaces
- GenAI-IoT Application - Code Generation for IoT
- GenAI-IoT Application - Robot Control
- The Future of the GenAI-IoT Convergence
- Unique Position Enables TSPs to Monetize AIoT Opportunities
- AI-IoT Convergence - TSPs' Evolving Role
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Profiles of Notable Participants
- Soracom
- IBM
- AWS
- Microsoft Azure
- NVIDIA
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: GenAI for Enhanced IoT Security
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced Device Intelligence through GenAI
- Growth Opportunity 3: AI-powered Smart Home and Building Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: IoT-connected Vehicles Powered by GenAI
- Growth Opportunity 5: IoT-connected Healthcare Powered by GenAI
- Growth Opportunity 6: Multimodal Foundational Models for IoT
- Growth Opportunity 7: GenAI for Advanced Telecom Networks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9ocdw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.