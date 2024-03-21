Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Growth Opportunities - Disruptive Technologies and New Business Models are Transforming the Industrial Automation Landscape

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The evolution of different kinds of industrial software is leading to the expansion of their functionalities, blurring the lines that make them distinct. The race towards higher levels of automation demands vendors and manufacturers be aware of emerging trends and market dynamics to remain competitive. This report delves into the basic functions of a manufacturing execution system (MES), providing an analysis of its evolution and identifying the drivers, restraints, and technological trends influencing the MES market. It also examines the impact of MES on sustainability, pricing models, and much more.
The report segments the market by region (Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa; Europe; and North America and Latin America), industry vertical (food & beverage; oil & gas; metals & mining; water & wastewater; chemicals; power & energy; pulp & paper; batteries; pharmaceuticals; medical devices; automotive; aerospace & defense; semiconductors & electronics; and solar & photovoltaics), and offering (software and services). It offers a comprehensive view of the market and the factors transforming it.
The report provides market size and forecasts and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Develop AI Internally to Avoid Dependence on AI Vendor
- Transform Your Approach and Focus on Solutions Rather than Standalone Products
- Become More Widely-Known by Creating a Broad-ranging Sales Network
- Become a First Mover in the Server-based to Serverless Shift
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- MES Functionalities
- Segmentation by Industry Vertical
- Segmentation by Region
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Types of Deployment
- AI and MES+
- MES+ Impact on UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Region, Offerings, and Industry Type
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Process Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Hybrid Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Discrete Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: APAC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: NALA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: MEA
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
