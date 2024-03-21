SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update 2024 (2-Day Online Program: October 16-17): Navigating Regulatory Changes, Leveraging Technology for ICFR Optimization, and Understanding ESG's Influence on SOX Compliance

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SOX & Internal Controls CPE Update 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SOX and Internal Control best practices continue to evolve. Led by national accounting firm technical experts and complemented by industry panelists, the program includes a combination of lectures and interactive discussions for a deeper understanding of the topics.

Learning Objectives

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

How to optimize your ICFR efforts: technology considerations

How will ESG impact your SOX compliance

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45 - 10:45 - ICFR Lessons Learned and Best Practices

Common challenges in the SOX program life cycle including risk assessment, and control selection and design

Controls related to significant unusual transactions

Information Used in Controls (IUC) and the use of technology to modernize the SOX program

10:45 - 11:00 - Break

11:00 - 12:10 - SOX Automation Update

RPA

Latest trends

Practical examples

12:10 - 1:00 - Lunch Break

1:00 - 2:10 - Industry Panel Discussion

2:10 - 2:20 - Break

2:20 - 3:10 - The Resurgence of Material Weaknesses

3:10 - 3:15 - Break

3:15 - 4:50 - SEC Update

SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders

Questions

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:05 - ITGC Explained

Basic Training Review: general scoping, risk process and control topics

New Trends: what we are seeing with our clients

10:05 - 10:15 - Break

10:15 - 11:35 - The Role of Controls and Management in Addressing Fraud Risks

COSO overview and its correlation to fraud risks

Overview of the fraud triangle (perceived pressure, opportunity, and rationalization)

Types of fraud schemes (includes topic on FCPA) and relevance to nature of business

Forms of fraud risk assessment (auditors, management, and internal audit)

Fraud risk mitigation strategy (establish tone from the top, develop relevant processes, have fraud detection processes, and being able to maintain and scale as the Company grows)

Case study of recent fraud case

Best practices for fraud risk assessment

11:35 - 11:45 - Break

11:45 - 12:45 - SOX War Stories by Jason Emmons

12:45 - 1:15 - Lunch

1:15 - 2:45 - SEC Update

SEC Leadership

SEC Rulemaking Update

Comment Letter Topics

SEC Reporting Reminders

Questions

2:45 - 2:55 - Break

2:55 - 4:20 - FAQs: Nuances of SOX

Interactive session using case studies on a variety of common SOX trouble areas

Speakers

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Michael Creen PwC, Partner

PwC, Partner Amanda Smalley PwC, Partner

PwC, Partner Jimmy Lesko PwC, Principal

PwC, Principal Chad Ware Protiviti, Director

Protiviti, Director Meghan Depp BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Director - SEC Services Mayra Bustamante PwC, Director

PwC, Director Hilary Cabodi Effectus Group, Managing Director

Effectus Group, Managing Director Trey Slinkard Ernst & Young, Parter/Principal, Global Advisory

Ernst & Young, Parter/Principal, Global Advisory Sadia Bashir Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Chris Pattillo Effectus Group, Director, Risk Advisory Services

Effectus Group, Director, Risk Advisory Services Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner

Moss Adams, Partner Jeremiah Saunders BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Group Director - SEC Services Industry Panelists from Google, Bloom Energy and Starbucks

Keith Kawashima Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Angela Barcelos CFGI, Partner

CFGI, Partner Aila Pallera KPMG, Managing Director

KPMG, Managing Director Laura Wong Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager Debbie Biddle-Castillo KPMG, ESG, Internal Control and Risk Leader

