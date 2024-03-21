To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2024

At Totalkredit’s annual general meeting held on Thursday 21 March 2024:

The Annual Report 2023, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Pernille Sindby was elected a new member of the Board of Directors. Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 21 March 2024

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 60 56 32 30.

Attachment