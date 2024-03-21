Global Net Lease Appoints Robert Kauffman, Fortress Co-Founder, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) (“GNL” or the “Company”) announced the appointment of Robert Kauffman to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Kauffman is a co-founder of Fortress Investment Group LLC where he was a principal and member of the Board of Directors from its founding in 1998 until 2012. He is currently a successful private investor and entrepreneur active in the financial, real estate, automotive and technology-oriented sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Board of Directors,” stated Sue Perrotty, Non-Executive Chairperson of GNL’s Board of Directors. “Rob is highly qualified to join the Board given his extensive background in capital markets and unique experience in co-founding a multi-billion dollar global investment manager, and we believe he will make invaluable contributions to GNL.”

Mr. Kauffman stated, “I am excited to join GNL’s Board of Directors and I look forward to the opportunity to work with the GNL team to help create long-term value for GNL shareholders.”

Prior to co-founding Fortress, he was a Managing Director at UBS in its Principal Finance area, a Principal at BlackRock Financial Management Inc, and at Lehman Brothers primarily focused on the mortgage and securitization markets in the US and Europe.

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

