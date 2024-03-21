WOO X Lists TRAC on its Spot Market

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed TRAC on its spot market.



OriginTrail is a decentralized platform designed to enhance supply chain logistics through blockchain technology and a decentralized knowledge graph. It aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and integrity across global supply chains by securely storing and sharing data.

TRAC, the platform's native token, facilitates operations within the ecosystem, including data publishing and network security. This integration of advanced technologies positions OriginTrail as a key innovator in managing and optimizing supply chains and real-world asset tracking.

