North American Oil and Gas Projects Outlook 2024-2028: Detailed Sector Breakdown and Contractor Details

During the period 2024-2028, 558 projects are expected to commence operations in North America. Out of these, upstream projects would be 74, midstream would be the highest with 263 projects, with refinery and petrochemicals at 102 and 119, respectively.



Report Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in North America with start years up to 2028

Provides project breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in North America, wherever available

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced projects in North America across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North American oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision-making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered



1. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in North America

Oil and Gas Projects in North America by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in North America by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in North America by Project Stage

Oil and Gas Projects in North America by Key Countries

North American Projects Outlook - Development Stage, Capacity, and Project Cost Details

North American Projects Outlook - Projects Contractor Details

2. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - the US

Oil and Gas Projects in the US by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in the US by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in the US by Project Stage

3. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Canada

Oil and Gas Projects in Canada by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Canada by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Canada by Project Stage

4. Projects Outlook by Key Countries - Mexico

Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico by Sector

Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico by Project Type

Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico by Project Stage

5. Appendix

Abbreviations and Definitions

