Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Forecast 2024-2032 Featuring Detailed Profiles of AT&T, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Nokia, Telstra, and More

The global LTE and 5G broadcast market reached US$ 783 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 1.74 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.32% during 2023-2032. The market is growing rapidly driven by increasing data usage across the globe, rapid technological advancements, increasing proliferation of smart devices, growing expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), and rising government and industry support.





The increasing data usage across the globe



The surge in data usage across the globe, fueled by the escalating consumption of data-intensive services, such as video streaming, online gaming, cloud-based applications, and social media platforms, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of high-definition (HD) content, such as 4K and 8K video streaming, prompting the adoption of higher bandwidth and faster internet speeds, is contributing to the market growth. Along with this, the increase in data usage, which necessitates robust and efficient mobile networks capable of handling large volumes of data traffic without significant latency or loss of quality, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In line with this, LTE networks and 5G technology promise greater capacity, speed, and efficiency, which aids in supporting ultra-high-speed data transmission.



Rapid technological advancements



Technological advancements that enable significantly higher data speeds, reduced latency, and increased network capacity compared to previous generations are boosting the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of massive multiple input multiple out (MIMO) technology that allows a greater number of antennas to be used in base stations, which dramatically increases the network's capacity and coverage, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the advancements in beamforming, which improves signal precision and efficiency, enabling networks to serve high-density areas more effectively, are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the incorporation of network slicing in 5G, which allows for the creation of multiple virtual networks on the same physical infrastructure, catering to diverse needs and use cases, ranging from low-power IoT networks to high-speed mobile broadband, is strengthening the market growth.



Increasing proliferation of smart devices



The proliferation of smart devices is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the LTE and 5G market. Smartphones, tablets, wearables, and a myriad of IoT devices rely heavily on fast and reliable internet connectivity. It extends beyond traditional communication, encompassing a wide range of applications from streaming high-definition (HD) media to performing complex tasks like real-time navigation and augmented reality. Furthermore, the integration of smart devices in various aspects of daily life, including home automation, health monitoring, and smart transportation, which is continuously expanding the ecosystem of connected devices, is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, LTE and 5G networks provide higher bandwidth, greater reliability, and lower latency, which ensure seamless connectivity and better efficiency.



Growing expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)



The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a significant factor fueling the market growth. IoT is widely used in applications ranging from smart home devices and wearable health monitors to industrial sensors and smart city infrastructures. The proliferation of IoT devices requires a network infrastructure that can handle a massive number of connections simultaneously without compromising on speed or reliability. In line with this, 5G networks, with their high bandwidth, low latency, and ability to connect a vast number of devices, are ideally suited to meet these requirements. They enable more efficient and real-time data transfer, which is critical for many IoT applications, such as autonomous vehicles and real-time remote monitoring.



Rising government and industry support



Governments and industries across the globe are actively supporting the rollout of 5G networks through various initiatives, including funding, policy-making, and spectrum allocation, which are contributing to the market growth. They recognize the potential of 5G technology in boosting economic growth, enhancing communication services, and supporting innovative technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, and smart cities. Besides this, many governments are implementing policies and providing financial incentives to encourage the development and deployment of 5G infrastructure. Moreover, they are facilitating the availability of radio spectrum for 5G use, which is essential for the technology's deployment and expansion across various regions and sectors.



LTE and 5G Broadcast Industry Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2023-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology, end-user, and region.



Breakup by Technology:

LTE Broadcast

5G Broadcast

LTE broadcast accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the technology. This includes LTE broadcast and 5G broadcast. According to the report, LTE broadcast represented the largest segment.



The LTE broadcast segment holds the largest market share due to its widespread adoption and mature technology. LTE broadcast allows for efficient delivery of high-quality video and other content to a large number of users simultaneously. It is particularly beneficial in areas where traditional broadcast and multicast methods are limited, such as live event streaming, media delivery in crowded areas, and even in public safety scenarios for mass alerts and communications. Additionally, the increasing demand for high-quality video content on mobile devices, as well as the need for more efficient use of network resources, is facilitating the demand for LTE broadcast.



5G broadcast offers several advantages over LTE broadcast, including higher data rates, lower latency, and the ability to support a larger number of devices simultaneously. It is ideal for next-generation applications, such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) video streaming, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and connected vehicle systems. Moreover, 5G Broadcast has the potential to enable new use cases in areas such as distance education, emergency communications, and IoT applications, where its enhanced capabilities can be fully leveraged.



Breakup by End-user:

Video-On-Demand

Mobile TV

Connected Cars

Emergency Alerts

Stadiums

E-Newspapers and e-Magazines

Radio Data Feed and Notifications

Others

Video-on-demand holds the largest share in the industry



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the end user have also been provided in the report. This includes video-on-demand, mobile TV, connected cars, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers and e-magazines, radio data feed and notifications, and others. According to the report, video-on-demand accounted for the largest market share.



The video-on-demand (VoD) segment holds the largest market share due to the escalating consumer demand for streaming services. It benefits significantly from the enhanced capabilities of LTE and 5G networks, such as higher bandwidth and reduced latency, which are crucial for streaming high-quality video content. Additionally, the increasing popularity of VoD services, owing to their convenience, allowing users to access a wide range of content, including movies, television (TV) shows, and documentaries, anytime and anywhere, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the rapid proliferation of smart devices and improvements in network technologies, which have enabled seamless and buffer-free streaming experiences, is catalyzing the market growth.



The mobile TV segment encompasses the delivery of television content over mobile networks to smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. It caters to the modern lifestyle, where mobility and instant access to media are highly valued. LTE and 5G networks have drastically improved the quality and reliability of Mobile TV services by supporting higher-resolution video and reducing buffering and loading times.



Connected cars utilize LTE and 5G networks to enhance the driving experience through advanced connectivity features. This segment includes services, such as real-time navigation, traffic updates, in-car entertainment, remote diagnostics, and enhanced safety features. LTE and 5G networks play a critical role in enabling these services by providing the necessary bandwidth and low latency for seamless communication between vehicles and network infrastructure.



The emergency alerts segment involves the utilization of LTE and 5G networks for the delivery of critical information during emergencies, such as natural disasters, public health crises, and security threats. These networks enable the rapid dissemination of alerts and instructions to a wide audience, enhancing public safety and response efficiency.



Stadiums use LTE and 5G networks to provide high-speed internet access, live streaming of events, interactive experiences, and efficient crowd management within stadium environments. Furthermore, the high density of users in stadiums presents a challenge for network capacity, which LTE and 5G technologies address with their enhanced bandwidth and data handling capabilities.



The e-newspapers and e-magazines segment involves the distribution of digital versions of newspapers and magazines over LTE and 5G networks. It capitalizes on the shift from traditional print media to digital platforms, offering users instant access to a wide range of publications on their mobile devices. Additionally, the high-speed and reliable connectivity provided by LTE and 5G networks enables the quick download and smooth streaming of media-rich content, including high-resolution images and videos.



The radio data feed and notifications segment encompasses the delivery of audio content and information services over LTE and 5G networks. It includes traditional radio broadcasting services adapted for digital delivery, as well as modern data services, such as traffic updates, weather alerts, and personalized notifications. LTE and 5G networks facilitate the reliable and efficient transmission of audio content and data services to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, connected cars, and smart home devices.



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market, accounting for the largest LTE and 5G broadcast market share



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



North America represents the largest segment, driven by high levels of technology adoption, significant investments in network infrastructure, and a robust telecommunications industry. Additionally, the region is at the forefront of deploying advanced mobile network technologies. Furthermore, the presence of major technology and telecom companies in this region, along with supportive government policies and substantial consumer demand for high-speed mobile services, is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on innovation and development in sectors like autonomous vehicles and industrial automation, which further drives the demand for high-capacity, low-latency network connections, is strengthening the market growth.



The LTE and 5G broadcast market in the Asia-Pacific region is fueled by the large population base, increasing smartphone penetration, and substantial investments in network infrastructure by key economies. Additionally, the region hosts some of the world's leading technology companies, which are actively involved in the development and deployment of 5G technologies.



Europe's LTE and 5G broadcast market is characterized by strong regulatory frameworks, advanced technological infrastructure, and a focus on innovation and sustainability. Additionally, the widespread adoption and promotion of advanced mobile network technologies to improve connectivity across the region, including rural and underserved areas, is contributing to the market growth.



The LTE and 5G broadcast market in Latin America is driven by increasing mobile penetration, digital transformation initiatives, and investments in telecommunications infrastructure. Furthermore, the growing demand for mobile services in the region, which is driven by a young and increasingly connected population, is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of mobile technologies for various applications, including e-commerce, education, and entertainment, is supporting the market growth.



The LTE and 5G broadcast market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is characterized by a diverse range of economies with varying levels of technology adoption and infrastructure development. Additionally, the ongoing strategic investments in technology and initiatives to promote digital transformation are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing interest in expanding mobile connectivity to support economic growth, bridge digital divides, and enable access to digital services is driving the market growth.



Leading Key Players in the LTE and 5G Broadcast Industry



Leading players are engaging in a range of strategic activities to strengthen their market positions and capitalize on the growing demand for advanced mobile network technologies. They are focusing on the deployment of 5G networks, with efforts geared towards expanding coverage, enhancing network capacities, and reducing latency to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. Besides this, several companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with other industry stakeholders, including government bodies, to facilitate the roll-out of 5G and to develop new use cases and applications, particularly in areas like IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation. Additionally, major players are working on improving compatibility and interconnectivity standards to ensure seamless integration of various devices and systems within the 5G ecosystem.



Competitive Analysis



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

AT&T Inc.

Athonet srl

Cisco Systems Inc.

Enensys Technologies SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

KT Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Spinner Group

Telstra Corporation

