Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - Mondi plc

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Man Group PLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Mondi plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		20/03/2024
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		YES / NO / N/A
Offeree: Smith (DS) plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

EUR 0.22 ordinary
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 2,740,5540.62  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

 4,058,1120.92 1,693,4220.38
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 1,140,1390.26  


        TOTAL:		 7,938,8051.80 1,693,4220.38

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position46313.368 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapReducing a short position4113.333 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position13,51913.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position33,90413.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position101,47813.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position122,63613.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position80,13813.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,65913.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,98113.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,94813.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position4,70213.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position11,58013.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position2,07813.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position1,49013.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,04113.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,68813.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,96313.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position65,19213.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position26,47813.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position7,07213.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,72013.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position31413.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position23,92113.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position26513.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position15113.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,53313.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,70713.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,11613.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position5,82513.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position2,31013.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a short position6,28213.363 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position48,45413.371 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position121,47413.395 GBP
EUR 0.22 ordinaryEquity SwapIncreasing a long position1,05413.368 GBP

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?YES


Date of disclosure:21/03/2024
Contact name:Mackenzie Terry
Telephone number:+442071441555

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.
Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:Mackenzie Terry
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:MONDI PLC

2.        STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWritten or purchasedNumber of securities to which option or derivative relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry date
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased541,541.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased353,353.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased9,009.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased7,007.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased5,005.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased4,004.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased9,009.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased9,009.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased96,096.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased52,052.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased13,013.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased8,008.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased27,027.00GBP 14American19/04/2024
EUR 0.22 ordinaryCall OptionPurchased6,006.00GBP 14American19/04/2024

3.        AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

