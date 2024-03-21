To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Nykredit Bank A/S – annual general meeting 2024

At Nykredit Bank's annual general meeting held on Thursday 21 March 2024:

The Annual Report 2023, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Pernille Sindby was elected a new member of the Board of Directors. Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen, David Hellemann and Pernille Sindby as well as two staff representatives: Katrin Helen Hattens and Susanne Møller Nielsen.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and Anders Jensen as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 21 March 2024

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

