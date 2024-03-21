Articulated Industrial Robot Market to Reach $92.081.2 million, globally by 2032 at 15.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research.

Wilmington,Delaware, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Articulated Industrial Robot Market by Robot Type (SCARA, Delta Robot, 6-Axis Robot, and Other), Load Capacity (Below 10kg, 10kg to 100kg, and Above 100kg), and Application (Assembly, Handling, Welding, and Other): Global Opportunity analysis and industry forecast 2023-2032.

According to the report, the global articulated industrial robot industry generated $21.151.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $92.081.2 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A169870

Growing need for low-cost articulated robots that collaborate with humans.

The increase in need for cost-effective articulated robots capable of interacting with humans is driven by a variety of causes that change the industrial environment. One significant driver is the demand for more adaptable automation systems that easily integrate into dynamic surroundings, especially in industries where traditional, task-specific robots are prohibitively expensive. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are increasingly looking for cost-effective automation solutions to boost production without paying costly upfront spending. This need is in line with recent technological improvements, such as enhanced sensors, actuators, and manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing, which are helping to build more cost-effective articulated robots. Collaborative work settings that promote the safe collaboration of people and robots increase the demand for low-cost robots with greater safety features.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $21.151.1 mllion Market Size in 2032 $92.081.2 million CAGR 15.7% No. of Pages in Report 289 Segments covered Robot Type, Load Capacity, Application, and Region. Drivers Growing need for low-cost articulated robots that collaborate with humans.



Increasing demand in small and medium-sized businesses.



Rise in adoption of automation and optimized industrial robots. Opportunity Growing demand from SMEs in Developing Countries Restraint High Installation Cost of Articulated Robot

The 6-Axis robot segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By robot type, the 6-Axis Robot segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global articulated industrial robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It offers the versatility, durability, and range necessary to carry out a wide variety of tasks such as welding automation, material handling, material removal, and painting. Six-axis robots have the capability to navigate through the x, y, and z axes. Furthermore, they are capable of executing roll, pitch, and yaw movements. This similarity to the human arm makes them well-suited for taking on assembly line duties. With an extended range of motion, six-axis robots can handle a wider array of robotic tasks. Each axis provides an individual movement or degree of freedom, enabling a robotic arm to reach a specified point.

Buy This Research Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d89ade37c10435fc4f03661eca3d18d6

The 10kg to 100kg segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By load capacity, the 10kg to 100kg segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global articulated industrial robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The robots with articulated design, which are characterized by having multiple joints that provide a high level of freedom, are suitable for a wide range of tasks such as handling materials, welding, assembly, and painting. Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and logistics have experienced a consistent increase in the adoption of these robots, taking advantage of their precision and efficiency. These robots excel in tasks such as handling materials, moving and placing components, welding and fabrication processes, assembly tasks, as well as painting and coating applications. The demand for these robots is driven by the ongoing automation trends, as companies aim to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance overall operational efficiency. The continuous growth in demand is also supported by technological advancements, including improved sensors, control systems, and collaborative features.

The assembly segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the assembly segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global articulated industrial robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise in demand for articulated robots in assembly functions is driven by the necessity for both speed and accuracy in production lines. These robots have the ability to streamline the assembly process, reduce cycle times, and enhance overall product quality. Moreover, the advancements in collaborative robotics and human-robot collaboration (HRC) have played a significant role in the increased adoption of articulated robots in assembly. This allows them to work alongside human operators in a cooperative and safe manner. As a result, the demand for articulated industrial robots for assembly functions is projected to increase. The integration of smart sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning further amplifies the capabilities of these robots, making them indispensable in meeting the evolving requirements of modern manufacturing.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe has emerged as a prominent and rapidly expanding region in the demand for articulated industrial robots, demonstrating a strong dedication to industrial automation and technological advancement. This increase in demand is particularly noticeable in the thriving manufacturing sector of the continent, which includes industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery. The utilization of articulated robots in Europe is driven by the pursuit of manufacturing excellence, as these robots play a crucial role in tasks such as assembly, welding, and material handling. The automotive industry in Europe heavily relies on robotic automation, with articulated robots extensively employed in critical processes like welding, painting, and assembly.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16970

Leading Market Players: -

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc,

DENSO Robotics Incorporated,

KUKA AG,

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Robotic Automation Systems,

ABB Ltd.,

Omron Corporation,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Hirata Corporation,

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in robots Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):

Crop Harvesting Robot Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Robotic Gripper Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial Robot Controllers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Industrial Robotic Motors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: