Pluri’s Sustainable Cell-Based Coffee Addresses Critical Challenges Revealed in International Coffee Organization Market Report

International Coffee Organization (ICO) Market Report published o n March 7, 2024 highlights alarming price instability challenging the coffee industry

According to the report, adverse weather conditions, first noted in 2022 and continuing into 2023, will have a negative impact on the outlook for coffee in 2024

Pluri’s cell-based coffee’s innovative process mimics nature without exploiting it, ensuring consistent quality and high yields, addressing challenges listed in the report

HAIFA, Israel, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or "the Company"), a leading biotechnology company that transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today addressed the price volatility challenge detailed in the International Coffee Organization’s (ICO) 2024 Market Report (the “Report”) According to the Report, one of the factors creating price volatility is the erratic weather conditions across the globe; from frost in Brazil in 2021 to the El Niño phenomenon expected to worsen heatwaves in Vietnam in 2024. Price instability and cost increases will impact coffee drinkers worldwide, as more than 2 billion cups of coffee are drunk each day, 400 million of them by Americans.

Pluri’s cell-based coffee aims to reduce price instability by moving coffee production into the lab, eliminating the effect of climate change and adverse weather conditions. Pluri recently announced the launch of its cell-based coffee, its proprietary cultured coffee product business, part of its PluriAgtech vertical, addressing the $130 billion coffee industry. The Company’s cell production method grows coffee quickly and reliably in an environmentally sustainable, cost-effective, tightly controlled fully automated manufacturing process that is highly scalable. Pluri’s cell-based coffee is estimated to slash water usage by 98% throughout the entire supply chain and reduce farmland usage by 95% as compared to traditional growing methods.

To learn more about Pluri’s coffee see the recent article titled “Cell-Based Coffee Future-Proofs World’s Favorite Brew” in the leading peer-reviewed journal Nature Biotechnology.

“Pluri’s proprietary method for producing coffee aims to produce a better product with regards to taste, texture, scent, and sustainability,” stated Pluri’s CEO and President Yaky Yanay. “Our solution can help the industry produce coffee in a stable and controlled environment, ensuring consistent availability, price stability and saving everyone’s favorite beverage.”

Learn more about Pluri's innovative cell-based coffee technology by visiting our website.

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global well-being and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of challenges— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, agtech and biologics and offers CDMO services. Pluri establishes partnerships that leverage the Company’s proprietary 3D cell-based technology across various industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

