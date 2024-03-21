Allied Industrial Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Celebrity Coaches

HOUSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC (“Allied”), an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in Celebrity Coaches, LLC (“Celebrity Coaches” or the “Company”), a leading national provider of transportation and logistics for the live events and entertainment sector. The Company will continue to be led by its founder Jeff Michael, who, along with other members of the management team including Josh Trivett, will retain ownership stakes. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Celebrity Coaches provides premium, white-glove services in connection with designing, fabricating, and leasing custom luxury motorcoaches for some of the most in-demand artists in the entertainment industry. Founded in 2005 by second-generation entrepreneur Mr. Michael, the Company is headquartered in Nashville, where it operates from a state-of-the-art facility.

“We are excited to partner with the Celebrity Coaches team to build a diversified and scaled platform focused on entertainment infrastructure services,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Allied Industrial Partners. “Under Jeff’s guidance, Celebrity has experienced steady and consistent growth through various economic cycles while maintaining top-tier service to his clientele, and with our additional resources, we believe the Company is poised to capture greater market share.”

“We carefully selected Allied as our partner for the next phase of growth due to its cultural fit and track record in our industry. With our new partnership, we are poised to rapidly scale our operations and enhance our service offerings,” said Mr. Michael. “Allied’s commitment to the entertainment industry and its proven success in nurturing companies made it the right choice for us, and we look forward to working closely together.”

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC (“Allied”) is a lower and middle-market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and active, hands-on involvement, allowing the firm to execute buy-and-build strategies. For more information, visit alliedindustrialpartners.com.

About Celebrity Coaches

A premier, white-glove service provider of luxury motorcoaches, Celebrity Coaches designs, fabricates, and leases motorcoaches to live entertainers. With a state-of-the-art facility in Nashville, Tennessee, Celebrity offers an unparalleled experience to some of the most in-demand acts in the world. For more information, visit www.celebritycoaches.rocks.





Media Contacts :

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

cluz@lambert.com