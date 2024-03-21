New member of Jyske Bank’s Executive Board

Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board has employed Jacob Gyntelberg as Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and new member of the Group Executive Board.

Jacob Gyntelberg is 56 years old, PhD from Copenhagen University and has since 2021 been Director of Economic and Risk Analysis at the European Banking Authority (EBA). During the period 2019-2021, Jacob Gyntelberg was Deputy Chief Risk Officer at Nordea, and previously he held senior positions at Danske Bank, Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Nykredit and Danmarks Nationalbank.

Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, states:

I am very pleased that Jyske Bank has managed to attract a capacity such as Jacob Gyntelberg to the position as CRO. He has a unique profile with many years of experience with risk management in leading financial services companies and organisations. He is comfortable with the practical and theoretical work with risk management and sustainability.

Jacob Gyntelberg will take office as soon as possible. The exact date is pending clarification with the current employer.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Kurt Bligaard Pedersen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, tel. +45 89 89 20 01.

Attachment