Indoor Farming Market Worth $43.9 Billion by 2032: Analysis by Facility Type, Crop Type, Component, Growing System, and Region 2024-2032

The global indoor farming market reached US$ 19.6 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 43.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.36% during 2023-2032. The market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising preferences for sustainable and locally sourced food options, continuous technological advancements in indoor farming practices, and the widespread adoption of automation systems, including robotic arms and conveyor belts.







Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Local Food Production



The rising preferences of individuals for sustainable and locally sourced food options represent one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. Indoor farming significantly reduces the environmental footprint of food production. Traditional agriculture often involves long-distance transportation, excessive water usage, and the application of pesticides and herbicides. Along with this, the rising focus on local indoor farms to reduce the need for long transportation routes and minimize carbon emissions associated with food distribution is offering a favorable market outlook. Along with this, indoor farming enables year-round production of crops in extreme weather conditions. This consistent supply of fresh produce addresses the challenges of seasonal variations and food shortages. Regions with harsh climates or limited arable land, such as the Middle East, can reduce their reliance on food imports by investing in indoor farming. In line with this, the increasing focus on improving growing conditions, such as light spectrum and nutrient delivery, is allowing for the customization of crops to meet specific consumer preferences, such as sweeter tomatoes or spicier peppers.



Technological Advancements



Continuous technological advancements in indoor farming practices are improving their efficiency and promoting crop yield. The increasing adoption of automation systems, including robotic arms and conveyor belts is reducing labor costs and making indoor farming more economically viable. Robots can perform tasks, such as planting, harvesting, and sorting. In addition, the rising utilization of sensors and cameras to collect real-time data on crop health, environmental conditions, and nutrient levels is strengthening the growth of the market. Machine learning algorithms analyze this data to optimize growing parameters, resulting in higher yields and quality. In line with this, the increasing popularity of vertical farming, facilitated by automated vertical racks for maximum space utilization is creating a positive outlook for the market. This innovation allows for the cultivation of crops in layers, further increasing production efficiency. In addition, several researchers and growers are experimenting with light recipes tailored to specific crops.



Investment and Expansion



Continuous investments and expansion efforts from various stakeholders, including startups, established agriculture companies, and governments are influencing the market positively. Startup companies are hubs of innovation, driving the development of cutting-edge indoor farming technologies. They receive substantial venture capital funding to support their research and commercialization efforts. Along with this, several well-funded startups are expanding rapidly, setting up indoor farms in urban areas to supply fresh produce to local markets, which is contributing to the increased adoption of indoor farming. Furthermore, established agricultural companies are entering the indoor farming market through acquisitions or partnerships with startups. This trend leverages their existing expertise and resources to scale indoor farming operations. Apart from this, governing authorities of several countries are offering financial incentives, tax breaks, and grants to encourage indoor farming for promoting local food production, creating jobs, and promoting sustainability. They are also providing funds for research initiatives to improve indoor farming techniques, making them more accessible and cost-effective. Moreover, they are developing regulatory frameworks to ensure the safety and quality of indoor-farmed products.



Indoor Farming Industry Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on facility type, crop type, component, and growing system.



Breakup by Facility Type:

Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farms

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture

Others

Greenhouse accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the facility type. This includes greenhouse, indoor vertical farms, container farms, indoor deep water culture, and others. According to the report, greenhouse represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs Lettuce Spinach Kale Tomato Herbs Bell and Chilli Peppers Strawberry Cucumber Others

Flowers and Ornamentals Annuals Perennials Ornamentals Others

Others

Fruits, vegetables, and herbs hold the largest share in the industry



A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the crop type have also been provided in the report. This includes fruits, vegetables, and herbs (lettuce, spinach, kale, tomato, herbs, bell and chilli peppers, strawberry, cucumber, and others), flowers and ornamentals (annuals, perennials, ornamentals, and others) and others. According to the report, fruits, vegetables, and herbs accounted for the largest market share.



Breakup by Component:

Hardware Structure LED Lights HVAC Climate Control System Irrigation Systems Others

Software Web-based Cloud-based



Hardware represents the leading market segment



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the component. This includes hardware (structure, LED lights, HVAC, climate control system, irrigation systems, and others) and software (web-based and cloud-based). According to the report, hardware represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Growing System:

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

Soil-based accounts for the majority of the market share



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the growing system. This includes aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid. According to the report, soil-based dominates the market.



Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America leads the market, accounting for the largest indoor farming market share



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Europe (Netherland, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



Competitive Analysis



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:

AeroFarms

Agricool

Agrilution Systems GmbH

Autogrow Systems Ltd.

Bowery Farming Inc.

Bright Farms, Inc. (Cox Enterprises, Inc.)

Freight Farms

FreshBox Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Plenty Unlimited, Inc.

SananBio

Sky Greens

SPREAD Co. Ltd.

Urban Crop Solutions

Voeks Inc.

Key Questions Answered



1. What was the size of the global indoor farming market in 2023?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global indoor farming market during 2024-2032?

3. What are the key factors driving the global indoor farming market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global indoor farming market?

5. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the facility type?

6. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the crop type?

7. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the component?

8. What is the breakup of the global indoor farming market based on the growing system?

9. What are the key regions in the global indoor farming market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global indoor farming market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

