South Africa IT Industry Report 2024: Rising Demand for Digital Transformation Solutions, Hybrid Work Models, Cloud Computing Value-Added Services Unlocking Opportunities

Demand for software and hardware products is expected to remain strong. This includes demand for digital transformation solutions as businesses use technology and innovation to re-invent and improve their operations. Growth will also come from cybersecurity services, local service providers offering value-added cloud computing services, and the development of fintech services.
This report focuses on the information technology (IT) industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of hardware and software. It includes information on the size, state and economic contribution of the industry and trends including digital transformation, cloud computing, fintech, ecommerce and cybersecurity.
It includes information on corporate actions, trade, government's procurement and IT spend, corruption and competition issues. There are profiles of 102 companies including notable players such as Adapt It, Altron, 4Sight Holdings, Datatec, Mustek, and EOH, major international players such as Microsoft, IBM and Dell and retailers such as Takealot. Local cloud service providers include Synthesis, BlueSky (which provides cloud consultancy services for Salesforce), AWS, Tableau, and Alteryx products, and Obsidian.
Trends
Demand is growing for the use of big data, robotics, cloud computing, IoT and AI solutions. Emerging technologies drive demand for innovative solutions and digital transformation services. Financial regulation and security concerns drive demand for compliant and secure financial transactions. Hybrid remote and office work. Increasing interest in green technology or more efficient IT hardware. Increasing risk of cybercrime drives demand for secure IT solutions. IT workloads are shifting to the cloud, and large IT companies are managing clients' shift to the cloud. There is growing demand for fintech solutions driven by the growth in ecommerce and the adoption of mobile technology.
Challenges
Delayed implementation of vital projects such as digital migration and SA Connect and development of appropriate policies and regulations.
Extreme shortage of professional skills to offer existing services and keep pace with new developments, resulting in a reliance on external and imported skills. Fallout from IT company involvement in procurement irregularities. Government's fiscal challenges have led to delays in some IT projects. Hardware retailers have been negatively affected by ports delays.
High cost of importing ICT hardware, software, and services due to exchange rate. Loadshedding. Network and ICT readiness are not as high as they should be. Reliance on imported products. Security threats from increasing cybercrime and a lack of associated skills. The slowing economy, which reduces IT spending by companies and the government.
Introduction
While the burst of growth in the IT sector during the pandemic has dissipated, demand for software and hardware products is expected to remain strong. Demand will be driven by digital transformation at companies and the adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, which require stronger computing power.
Loadshedding has had positive and negative effects on the IT industry as it has led to a surge in demand for inverters, solar panels, and batteries, but affected the rollout of data centres, which are energy intensive. Other challenges include the global shortage of IT skills, delays in state ICT initiatives and IT projects and a slowdown of venture capital funding to startups, all of which have put a brake on IT spending.
Opportunities
Cloud computing value-added services.
Demand for cybersecurity products. Development of smart cities and provinces and a large number of e-services such as e-learning, e-payments, e-governance, and e-commerce. Ecommerce Fintech products and solutions. Green technology or more efficient IT hardware. Tech products and solutions developed by innovative techs startups. The digital transformation trend is fuelling growth for IT products and services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1 Industry Value Chain
2.2 Geographic Position
2.3 Size of the Industry
3 LOCAL
3.1 State of the Industry
3.2 Key Trends
3.3 Key Issues
3.4 Notable Players
3.5 Trade
3.6 Corporate Actions
3.7 Regulations
3.8 Enterprise Development and Social Development
4 AFRICA
5 INTERNATIONAL
6 INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1 Economic Environment
6.2 Labour
6.3 Environmental Issues
6.4 Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.5 Government Procurement
6.6 Cybersecurity
6.7 Loadshedding
6.8 Corruption
6.9 Rising Inputs
7 COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1 Competition
7.2 Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3 Barriers to Entry
8 INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9 OUTLOOK
10 INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11 . REFERENCES
11.1 Publications
11.2 Websites
APPENDIX 1 - Computer and Related Activities
APPENDIX 2 - Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals
COMPANY PROFILES - Computer and Related Activities
- 4Sight Holdings Ltd
- Accenture (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Accsys (Pty) Ltd
- ACI Global Ltd
- Active Track (Pty) Ltd
- AdaptIT Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Adcorp Workforce Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd
- Afrihost SP (Pty) Ltd
- Altron Ltd
- Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- AOLC (Pty) Ltd
- AYO Technology Solutions Ltd
- B D Silks CC
- Barone Budge and Dominick (Pty) Ltd
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
- Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd
- Cash Connect Management Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CCI Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Cocre8 IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- Daddy's Deals (Pty) Ltd
- Datacentrix (Pty) Ltd
- Datatec Ltd
- Dimension Data (Pty) Ltd
- Direct Transact (Pty) Ltd
- Document Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)
- EasyPay (Pty) Ltd
- Ecentric Payment Systems (Pty) Ltd
- EOH Holdings Ltd
- ERS Biometrics (Pty) Ltd
- Faranani IT Services (Pty) Ltd
- Flash Mobile Vending (Pty) Ltd
- Gijima Group Ltd
- Hewlett-Packard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- IBM South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- International Time and Access Technologies CC
- Iron Mountain South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Information Management (Pty) Ltd
- Iron Mountain South Africa Records Management (Pty) Ltd
- IT-Dynamics (Pty) Ltd
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- Lesaka Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- Lightstone Consumer (Pty) Ltd
- Mastercard Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
- MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Metrofile Holdings Ltd
- Micro Focus Software South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Morvest Group (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Naspers Ltd
- Nomad Information Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Pay-Day Software Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Paycorp Group (Pty) Ltd
- PBSA (Pty) Ltd
- PBT Group Ltd
- Prism Payment Technologies (Pty) Ltd
- QCK Lezmin 4648 CC
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Sage South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- SAS Institute (Pty) Ltd
- SBE International SA (Pty) Ltd
- Sentri Systems CC
- Setcom (Pty) Ltd
- Siemens (Pty) Ltd
- Silkwood Trading 18 (Pty) Ltd
- Sirius Sales (Pty) Ltd
- Solar and Security Nerd (Pty) Ltd
- South African Bankers Services Company (Pty) Ltd
- Spark ATM Systems (Pty) Ltd
- State Information Technology Agency SOC Ltd
- Systems Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Systems Applications Products (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- T-Systems South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd
- Time and Attendance Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Toppan Gravity (Pty) Ltd
- Trac Tech (Pty) Ltd
- Transaction Control Technologies (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Trustlink (Pty) Ltd
- Verifone Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Virdi Distribution SA (Pty) Ltd
- Wizzit Digital SA (Pty) Ltd
- Xneelo (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Wholesale and Retail of Laptops, Desktops and Peripherals
- Acer Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Alviva Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- AOLC (Pty) Ltd
- ASUSTek Computer Inc
- Bidvest Office (Pty) Ltd
- CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- CoCre8 Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Dell Computer (Pty) Ltd
- Esquire System Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Hisense SA Sales Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Intel South Africa Corporation
- ITEC SA (Pty) Ltd
- JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd
- Lenovo (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- LG Electronics S A (Pty) Ltd
- Microsoft (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- Mustek Ltd
- Oracle Corporation (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Ricoh South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Samsung Electronics South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Tarsus Distribution (Pty) Ltd
