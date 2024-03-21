India Access Control Gates Market to Reach USD 259.61 Million by 2032 | Turnstiles are the Most Preferred Product Among Indians Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Astute Analytica, the India access control gates market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 259.61 million by 2032, up from US$ 187.20 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

A major driver for the access control gates market in India is its robust economic growth. The expansion of sectors and increased demand for security solutions have propelled the industry forward. A booming economy fuels major infrastructure projects such as airports, metros, smart cities, and industrial parks – all requiring sophisticated access control to ensure secure operations. To facilitate these developments, the Indian government has allocated a hefty $1.4 trillion for the National Infrastructure Pipeline in FY 2019-25.

Economic progress also means more commercial activity. New office complexes, shopping malls, hotels, and other structures need access control gates to manage the flow of people and vehicles. India’s real estate market is anticipated to grow from $200 billion in 2021 to $1 trillion by 2030. This rapid expansion will boost demand for security solutions even further. A flourishing economy drives urbanization as well – which calls for residential real estate that may integrate access control technology into smart homes or buildings. By 2050, India’s urban population is expected to reach a staggering 877 million from today’s 483 million.

Increasing income levels and purchasing power come with economic growth too. These two factors combined improve affordability which can drive widespread adoption of access control gates market among businesses and individuals alike. In fact, India’s per capita income has grown from $1,250 in 2010 to $2,277 in 2022 - quite impressive! Furthermore, India’s rapid digitalization presents new opportunities for IoT-based and cloud-powered access control solutions through the government's focus on digitalization and smart cities initiatives. The Indian IoT market is projected to reach a value of $15 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.2%.

Challenges in Play

While the outlook for access control gates in India appears highly promising, certain challenges require attention. India remains a price-sensitive market, thus solution providers need to carefully balance cost and features. India's diverse geographical and demographic makeup necessitates tailoring solutions to meet specific regional needs. The country has 28 states and 8 union territories, each with unique cultural and linguistic identities. Lastly, India must address the skill gap in trained personnel for the installation, operation, and maintenance of access control systems. The Indian security skills council estimates a shortage of 1 million skilled security professionals in the country.

Key Findings in India Access Control Gates Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 259.61 million CAGR 3.7% By Type Turnstiles (57.9%) By Usage Indoor (79.9%) By End Users Government (42.0%) Top Trends Integration of mobile access control and cloud-based solutions for flexibility and remote management.

Demand for aesthetically pleasing access control gates that complement modern architectural designs.

Increased adoption of biometric and contactless access technologies for enhanced security and hygiene. Top Drivers Rapid economic development fueling infrastructure projects and commercial real estate growth.

Government initiatives like Smart Cities Mission and focus on improving public safety.

Rising income levels and affordability of access control solutions across a wider customer base. Top Challenges Managing the cost versus functionality balance in a price-sensitive market.

Addressing the skill gap for installation, maintenance, and support of advanced access control systems.

Ensuring cybersecurity and data privacy in a landscape of increasingly connected solutions.

India Access Control Gates Market: Potential, Opportunity, and Trend Analysis

India is a massive market that offers limitless growth for access control solutions. The country has a population of over 1.4 billion people and is primed to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030. With an estimated 877 million urban residents by 2050, India is experiencing rapid urbanization as well. Combine this with a $1.4 trillion infrastructure investment and a real estate boom that’s forecasted to reach $1 trillion by 2030, it’s clear that the demand for security solutions won’t be slowing down.

The government has also taken steps to ensure future-proofing through various initiatives such as the development of 100 smart cities, a mandate for security upgrades, and technology integration like biometric Aadhaar technology. Further amplifying potential of the access control gates market, these efforts are in line with “Make in India,” which encourages local manufacturing companies. India’s aggressive plans for aviation expansion will only make things better from here on out. By 2030, the country hopes to build 55 new airports so they can accommodate an additional 500-600 million passengers. This means there will be billions spent on investment and land acquisition as well. A significant increase is expected in their commercial aircraft fleet too — from today’s count of 622 planes — to around 2,359 by March 2040.

India access control gates market has all the right elements at play when it comes to technology innovation too. Vendors have countless integrations available to them: AI, IoT, cloud solutions, mobile access and more can all be combined with India’s skilled IT workforce for development and support services. They must focus on localization though if they want success – developing products specifically for India as well as multilingual interfaces are key components. The strategic location of India also makes it an ideal hub for exporting access control solutions to surrounding markets within South Asia, Middle East and Africa where vendors can take full advantage of low-cost manufacturing and abundant resources.

Turnstiles are the Most Preferred Product Among Indians for Access Control Gates, Contribute more than 57.9% Revenue

In terms of type, turnstiles are the dominant force within the Indian access control gate market. With a 57.9% market share, many businesses and facilities rely on them for crowd control and everyday use. They’re especially popular with public transportation systems, offices, and event venues for their proven reliability. Though not at the same level as turnstiles, flap gates and barriers are gaining momentum thanks to technological advancements such as biometric scanners. The segment is projected to grow by 4.2%, particularly favored by high-end commercial buildings, IT hubs, and premium residential areas.

When looking at usage, indoor access control gates have an 79.9% market share in India access control gates market. This shows that office buildings, malls, and entertainment areas prioritize internal security to keep staff safe during hours of operation. As more companies focus on this subject matter moving forward – especially in IT, banking, and retail – the demand for indoor gates will only increase (estimated CAGR of 3.8%).

By end-users, government facilities own the largest share of Indian access control gate markets (42.0%). That number makes sense due to their complete necessity in keeping employees safe who work in government offices and public services — along with needing top-of-the-line protection for defense sites too. Their market share is expected to grow by about 4.2% until 2032 because as infrastructure modernizes so too does the need for advanced security measures within its walls. This could lead to increased interest from intelligence operations and research facilities for improved staff safety amidst high-security projects

India Access Control Market is Highly Competitive: “Make In India” Campaign is Giving Boost to Local Players

India's access control gates market is extremely competitive. This competition is fueled by the country's rapid economic growth and urbanization trends. Additionally, the government has emphasized infrastructure development, making it more competitive for companies. International players such as Boon Edam, Dormakaba Group, Gunnebo Entrance Control Ltd., CAME (Italy), and Magnetic Access also compete in this market. These companies are global leaders in access control solutions. However, domestic manufacturers Godrej & Boyce and CP Plus are also significant players due to their cost-effective production capabilities.

Global Players have a leg up on integration of cutting-edge technologies because of their scale and resources. Their access control gates seamlessly integrate with AI, IoT, cloud-based systems, and mobile solutions which lines up with India’s increasing appetite for tech-driven security solutions across industries. Domestic manufacturers have an upper hand in customization options both design-wise and functionality-wise since they understand local requirements well.

The “Make in India” initiative by the government aims to boost national manufacturing and encourage the use of domestically sourced products. It could benefit Indian manufacturers in the access control gates market when securing government contracts for these products. Another key factor that plays into success will be building reliable sales networks to geographically diverse parts of India as well as establishing accessible technical support services since those two factors play a big role when customers decide between providers.

India Access Control Gates Market Key Players

ID Tech Solutions (System Integrator)

Siemens (System Integrator)

eSSL Security (System Integrator)

Vantage Security (System Integrator)

Boon Edam

Brosis International

CAME Group

Dormakaba Group

E Gates Technologies India Private Limited

Gandhi Automations Private Limited

Gunnebo Entrance Control Ltd.

Hayward Turnstiles

Godrej & Boyce

Dahua Technologies (Complete System Provider)

Magnetic

SECURE INDIA

Neptune Automatic Pvt. Ltd.

PROTECO Srl

Ravel Movement Control Pvt Ltd

RIB srl

Sivananda Electronics

The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

Turnstar Systems

Turnstile Security Systems Inc.

Magtech Security Systems Private Limited

Key Segmentation:

By Type:

Flap Gates & Barriers Swing Retractable

Turnstiles

By Usage

Indoor

Outdoor

By End Use

Government

Military

Industrial

Stadiums

Amusement Parks

Banks

PSUs

Transportation Hubs Airports Railways Metro Stations

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

