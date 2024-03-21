Bombardier to Hold 2024 Investor Day on May 1

Bombardier is set to host in-person Investor Day on May 1, 2024, at its state-of the- art Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre at Pearson Airport in Toronto. The event will also be made available via webcast

During Investor Day, Bombardier’s executive leadership will provide an update on the company's strategic priorities and outlook

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today announced it will be hosting its Investor Day on May 1, 2024, at its Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Toronto. Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bart Demosky, Bombardier’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by members of Bombardier’s senior leadership team to provide an update on the company’s strategic priorities and outlook. They will also give more insight into how Bombardier is poised to create significant long-term value for its stakeholders through our strategic pillars – such as Bombardier Defense, aftermarket expansion, and our industry-leading product portfolio.

Information for in-person Investor Day 2024 attendance will be provided in the coming days. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants will be limited, and advanced registration is required. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Bombardier’s website starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Those wishing to attend the webcast are asked to sign up on this webpage (in English and in French).

Later that day, Bombardier will proceed with the official inauguration of its Aircraft Assembly Centre at Pearson Airport, marking the official transition from its Downsview facility.

