Nykredit Realkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2024

At Nykredit Realkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 21 March 2024:

The Annual Report 2023 and the proposal for distribution of profit, including distribution of dividend of DKK 5.4bn to Nykredit A/S, were approved

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Vibeke Krag and Mie Krog were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Rasmus Fossing, Kathrin Helene Hattens samt Inge Sand.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors and EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company’s sustainability auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chairman and Preben Sunke as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 21 March 2024

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

