Global Vaccines Market Research Report 2024: Focus on Commercialized and Developmental Vaccines

The World Market for Vaccines, 2024 offers the most up-to-date and comprehensive analysis of adult and pediatric preventative vaccines. Since the early 2000s, the publisher has consistently published new editions of The World Market for Vaccines every two years. The report includes market forecasts, company market share data, and expert market estimates for different vaccine categories.
Vaccines offer long-term or permanent immunity against diseases. They have been a cornerstone of preventive medicine for over 70 years, stimulating an immune response to specific diseases. The widespread adoption of effective vaccines has led to the near-elimination of many deadly diseases, making vaccination one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.
Thanks to public vaccination programs, vaccine-preventable diseases and related deaths are now rare in developed nations and decreasing globally. Smallpox has been eradicated, polio eliminated in the Americas, and diseases like measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and Haemophilus influenzae type b controlled. Beyond preventing illness and death, vaccines also improve quality of life and productivity. They help prevent disease outbreaks and reduce healthcare costs, providing significant societal benefits.
The World Market for Vaccines, 2024 also examines market trends for human vaccines used to prevent various diseases. It specifically focuses on both commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable. Additionally, the report discusses selected emerging vaccines in development.
Vaccines covered in the report with sizing and market share include:
- Combinations (tetanus, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis, polio)
- Hepatitis
- HPV
- Influenza
- Meningitis
- Pandemic vaccines/COVID-19
- Pneumococcal
- Rotavirus
- RSV
- Shingles
- Others (travel, endemic, etc.)
The report also examines key companies involved in the market. Companies profiled in the report include:
- ASTRAZENECA
- Bavarian Nordic, A/S
- Bharat Biotech International Ltd.
- Bio Farma
- BioNTech SE
- CSL Limited/Seqirus
- Dynavax Technologies
- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson/Crucell/Janssen
- Merck & Co, Inc.
- Moderna, Inc
- Novavax, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute, Inc.
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
- Soligenix, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
- Valneva SE
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- The Global Vaccines Industry
- Scope and Methodology
- Market Estimates and Forecasts
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccines
- Introduction
- A Brief History: The Development of Vaccines
- The Human Immune System
- Vaccine Mechanism of Action
- Types of Vaccines
- Attenuated (Weakened) Live Viruses
- Killed (Inactivated) Viruses
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Genetically Engineered/Modified Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Conjugate Vaccines
- DNA Vaccines
- Messenger RNA Vaccines
- Recombinant Vector Vaccines
- Classification of Vaccines
- Vaccine Approval Process
- Fda Eua Approval
- World Health Organization Prequalified Vaccines
- Pandemics
- Hin1 Pandemic of 2009/2010
- Coronavirus Pandemic
- Ebola Epidemics
- Manufacturing Incentives
- Synthetic Vaccines
- Artificial Intelligence Development
Chapter 3: Pediatric Preventative Vaccines
- Childhood Immunization in the United States
- Childhood Immunization Rates
- Challenges to the Vaccine Delivery System
- Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule
- State Immunization Recommendations
- COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule
- United Nations Initiatives
- Pediatric Vaccine Markets
- Competitive Summary
Chapter 4: Adult Preventative Vaccines
- Introduction
- Recommended Adult Immunizations
- Global Influenza Surveillance Program
- U.S. Surveillance
- Who International Health Regulations
- Adult Preventive Vaccine Markets
- Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023-2028 ($M)
- Pandemic, Travel & Other), 2023-2028 (%)
- Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023 (%)
- Market: Generating 26% of Total Adult Non-COVID Vaccine Sales
- Influenza
- Figure 4-7: Estimated U.S. Flu Burden, by Season 2010-2023
- Competitive Summary
Chapter 5: Total Vaccines Market
- Trends Driving the Vaccines Market
- Market Size and Forecast
- Pediatric Vaccines
- Adult Vaccines
- COVID-19 Market Size Estimates and Forecast
- Vaccine Sales by Region
- Rest of World
- United States
- Europe
- Vaccine Market Competitors
- Vaccine Industry News
- Vaccines in Development
- COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Chapter 6: Company Profiles
