Global Vaccines Market Research Report 2024: Focus on Commercialized and Developmental Vaccines

The World Market for Vaccines, 2024 offers the most up-to-date and comprehensive analysis of adult and pediatric preventative vaccines. Since the early 2000s, the publisher has consistently published new editions of The World Market for Vaccines every two years. The report includes market forecasts, company market share data, and expert market estimates for different vaccine categories.

Vaccines offer long-term or permanent immunity against diseases. They have been a cornerstone of preventive medicine for over 70 years, stimulating an immune response to specific diseases. The widespread adoption of effective vaccines has led to the near-elimination of many deadly diseases, making vaccination one of the greatest public health achievements of the 20th century.

Thanks to public vaccination programs, vaccine-preventable diseases and related deaths are now rare in developed nations and decreasing globally. Smallpox has been eradicated, polio eliminated in the Americas, and diseases like measles, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, and Haemophilus influenzae type b controlled. Beyond preventing illness and death, vaccines also improve quality of life and productivity. They help prevent disease outbreaks and reduce healthcare costs, providing significant societal benefits.

The World Market for Vaccines, 2024 also examines market trends for human vaccines used to prevent various diseases. It specifically focuses on both commercialized vaccines and developmental vaccines for diseases that are already vaccine-preventable. Additionally, the report discusses selected emerging vaccines in development.

Vaccines covered in the report with sizing and market share include:

Combinations (tetanus, pertussis, Hib, Hepatitis, polio)

Hepatitis

HPV

Influenza

Meningitis

Pandemic vaccines/COVID-19

Pneumococcal

Rotavirus

RSV

Shingles

Others (travel, endemic, etc.)

The report also examines key companies involved in the market. Companies profiled in the report include:

ASTRAZENECA

Bavarian Nordic, A/S

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Bio Farma

BioNTech SE

CSL Limited/Seqirus

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson/Crucell/Janssen

Merck & Co, Inc.

Moderna, Inc

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute, Inc.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Soligenix, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Valneva SE

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1: Executive Summary

The Global Vaccines Industry

Scope and Methodology

Market Estimates and Forecasts

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 2: Introduction to Vaccines

Introduction

A Brief History: The Development of Vaccines

The Human Immune System

Vaccine Mechanism of Action

Types of Vaccines

Attenuated (Weakened) Live Viruses

Killed (Inactivated) Viruses

Toxoid Vaccines

Genetically Engineered/Modified Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Messenger RNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vector Vaccines

Classification of Vaccines

Vaccine Approval Process

Fda Eua Approval

World Health Organization Prequalified Vaccines

Pandemics

Hin1 Pandemic of 2009/2010

Coronavirus Pandemic

Ebola Epidemics

Manufacturing Incentives

Synthetic Vaccines

Artificial Intelligence Development

Chapter 3: Pediatric Preventative Vaccines

Childhood Immunization in the United States

Childhood Immunization Rates

Challenges to the Vaccine Delivery System

Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule

State Immunization Recommendations

COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule

United Nations Initiatives

Pediatric Vaccine Markets

Competitive Summary

Chapter 4: Adult Preventative Vaccines

Introduction

Recommended Adult Immunizations

Global Influenza Surveillance Program

U.S. Surveillance

Who International Health Regulations

Adult Preventive Vaccine Markets

Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023-2028 ($M)

Pandemic, Travel & Other), 2023-2028 (%)

Pandemic, Travel & Other) 2023 (%)

Market: Generating 26% of Total Adult Non-COVID Vaccine Sales

Influenza

Figure 4-7: Estimated U.S. Flu Burden, by Season 2010-2023

Competitive Summary

Chapter 5: Total Vaccines Market

Trends Driving the Vaccines Market

Market Size and Forecast

Pediatric Vaccines

Adult Vaccines

COVID-19 Market Size Estimates and Forecast

Vaccine Sales by Region

Rest of World

United States

Europe

Vaccine Market Competitors

Vaccine Industry News

Vaccines in Development

COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

