United States Ultrasound Devices Market Trends and Forecast 2024-2030 with Recent Developments and Revenue Analysis of Key Players GE Healthcare, Healthcare Hologic, and Butterfly Network Among Others

The United States Ultrasound Devices Market is predicted to be priced at around US$ 3.72 billion by 2030. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.19% from 2024 to 2030.



The upward thrust is pushed by the developing usage of ultrasound equipment for diagnostic imaging and remedy and the developing occurrence of persistent and lifestyle issues. Other factors influencing market increase encompass increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries and frequent trends in ultrasound imaging generation. Ultrasound is a primary diagnostic device in clinical imaging compared to other diagnostic imaging structures because it's far less expensive and quicker. Moreover, as it no longer utilizes ionizing radiation or magnetic fields, it is safer than different imaging technologies.





The rising use of ultrasound systems for diagnostic imaging and therapy and the increasing occurrence of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses are the essential factors predicted to pressure the market boom. Ultrasound technology is utilized in diverse software regions, such as cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, orthopedic, and widespread imaging. The rising prevalence of cardiac problems is anticipated to reinforce the average market increase. As per the CDC, in the U.S., every 12 months, approximately 805,000 human beings have a heart attack, and about one in 20 adults (about 5%) aged two decades and older have coronary artery disorder.



Furthermore, with the new research developments and innovations in the area, coupled with the launch of new products by the leading industry players and new approvals from the United States Food and Drug Administration, the ultrasound market is further anticipated to increase over the projection period of the research. As a result, the United States ultrasound device market was US$ 2.61 billion in 2023.



Therapeutic ultrasound use is increasing in the US ultrasound device market



By products, the United States ultrasound device market is fragmented into Diagnostics Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound. Therapeutic ultrasound is poised for an increase within the United States ultrasound device market. This is due to its expanding packages throughout ache management, bodily therapy, and sports medication. As the population's life lasts longer and becomes more active, there is a rising demand for non-invasive treatments to alleviate musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. Therapeutic ultrasound offers a centered remedy, promoting tissue recovery and rehabilitation. With technological improvements and growing awareness of its benefits, the market for therapeutic ultrasound in the US is expected to flourish.



Trolley or cart-based ultrasound devices are the most popular in the United States market



By portability, the United States ultrasound device market is categorized into Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices. Trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices dominate the US market. This is because of their versatility, superior imaging skills, and substantial scientific applications. They provide excessive-decision imaging and cater to numerous clinical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology. These systems offer more advantageous features, including advanced Doppler and 3-D/4D imaging, critical for accurate diagnoses and remedy planning. Moreover, their ergonomic layout and mobility enable green workflow in hospitals and clinics. As healthcare carriers prioritize performance and versatility, trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices stay desired within the United States ultrasound device market.



Radiology and general imaging dominate the ultrasound device market in the United States



By application, the United States ultrasound device market is segmented into Radiology/General Imaging, Cardiology, Gynecology, Vascular, Urology, and Others. Radiology/general imaging commands the most significant share of the US ultrasound device market. This is owed to its wide range of diagnostic applications throughout numerous scientific specialties. From assessing abdominal and pelvic situations to diagnosing musculoskeletal and vascular problems, radiology/general imaging ultrasound is a flexible tool for healthcare companies. With advancements like high-frequency probes and comparison-improved imaging, these structures offer better diagnostic accuracy. The developing occurrence of continual diseases necessitates frequent imaging, further propelling the need for radiology/general ultrasound devices in the US.



United States hospitals will continue to lead the ultrasound device market



By end-users, the United States ultrasound device market is divided into Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Academic Institutions. Hospitals are poised to keep their leadership within the ultrasound device market in the United States. This is because they are the number one care providers and centers of clinical excellence. With an extensive range of specialties and patient populations, hospitals require versatile ultrasound structures for diagnostics, tracking, and interventions. Moreover, technological improvements, which include portable and point-of-care ultrasound gadgets, enhance their efficiency and utility within clinical settings. As hospitals prioritize quality care and technological innovation, they're predicted to maintain their dominance in the US ultrasound device market.



Key Players



The key market players in the United States ultrasound device market are GE Healthcare, Healthcare Hologic Inc., Butterfly Network, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

In February 2023 - GE Healthcare stated that it had registered a contract to obtain Caption Health, Inc., a private AI healthcare services company. Caption Health, Inc. specializes in developing medical devices that aid in early disease diagnosis, including using AI to assist in ultrasound scanning.

In March 2022 - Philips launched Ultrasound Workspace at the American College of Cardiology's expo. It's a vendor-neutral echocardiography image analysis and reporting solution that people can access remotely via a browser.

Products - United States Ultrasound Device Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Diagnostics Ultrasound

2. Therapeutic Ultrasound



Portability - United States Ultrasound Device Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:



1. Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

2. Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices



Application - United States Ultrasound Device Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:



1. Radiology/General Imaging

2. Cardiology

3. Gynecology

4. Vascular

5. Urology

6. Others



End-users - United States Ultrasound Device Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:



1. Hospitals

2. Surgical Centers

3. Diagnostic Centers

4. Maternity Centers

5. Ambulatory Care Centers

6. Academic Institutions



All the key players have been covered from 3 viewpoints:

1. Overview

2. Recent Developments

3. Revenue Analysis

