Global Multiomics Market Poised for Significant Growth, Asia Pacific Projected to Surge at Fastest CAGR by 2034

The study conducts a deep dive into the multiomics landscape, exploring various facilitating factors propelling the market's remarkable growth – expected to scale from USD 2.34 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 11.40 billion by 2034, charting a CAGR of 15.48% in the forecast period.



The research publication draws on multiple data layers to articulate a seasoned perspective on the significant drivers influencing the global multiomics market, including the surge in single-cell multiomics, advancements in omics technologies, and intensified R&D. An uptick in chronic disease prevalence alongside increasing strategic partnerships among market players has spawned technological improvements and the introduction of novel single-cell platforms.





Key Market Dynamics

New Product Developments: Product segments generate substantial revenue, as demonstrated in 2023, fueled by constant innovations and strategic alliances among market players.

Service Proliferation: The exponential CAGR prediction for services is anchored on an amplified demand for advanced solutions and a surge in sophisticated service launches.

Bulk Multiomics Dominance: Credited for its streamlined process and cost efficiency, bulk multiomics leads the type segment. Conversely, single-cell multiomics emerges as the fastest-growing segment, accentuated by demand for granular biological system insights.

Genomics Leadership: Genomics platforms remain dominant in revenue generation due to strategic product expansion. Meanwhile, metabolomics is forecasted to grow expeditiously, mirroring the cancer research industry's vibrancy.

Cell Biology Applications: Cell biology applications take precedence in the application sector, with oncology projected to exhibit rapid advancement aligned with cancer burden escalation.

Academic Research Focus: Academic and research institutes front the end-user segment due to the primary focus on multiomics research and intensified funding.

Geographic Expansion and Innovations North America retains a Major Stake



The North American region sustains its dominion in the multiomics market, with significant contributions from industry leaders and the rolling out of state-of-the-art solutions.



Asia Pacific's Monumental Growth



On the contrary, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness exponential growth, propelled by the augmentation of chronic disease prevalence, the embracement of novel analysis products, and an upswing in technological innovations.



Sectoral segmentation within the report includes:

Product & Service Analysis : Categorization into services, products, consumables, software, and instruments.

: Categorization into services, products, consumables, software, and instruments. Type Analysis : Insights into bulk multiomics versus single-cell multiomics.

: Insights into bulk multiomics versus single-cell multiomics. Platform Analysis : Differentiation among transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, proteomics, and integrated omics platforms.

: Differentiation among transcriptomics, genomics, metabolomics, proteomics, and integrated omics platforms. Application Analysis : Distribution across neurology, oncology, cell biology, and immunology domains.

: Distribution across neurology, oncology, cell biology, and immunology domains. End-user Analysis : Examination of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, among others.

: Examination of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, among others. Regional Analysis: Comprehensive coverage across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global





Companies Mentioned

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc

BGI

Danaher

BD

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bruker

