Aspira Women’s Health to Present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference taking place in New York City on April 3-4, 2024. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered for the conference.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 4:20 pm EST Webcast: Recording of the presentation will be available after the event on Aspira’s IR website Registration: Click HERE to register and attend the conference

About MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference

This two-day conference features presentations from more than 40 companies developing and/or commercializing technologies across a broad spectrum of indications – including oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, diabetes, infectious, pulmonary, autoimmune, respiratory diseases, urology, endocrinology, dermatology, pain management, and many others. The event also will feature talks from key industry opinion leaders, investor panel discussions, and insightful conversations with the National Cancer Institute on patenting, facilitating collaborations, licensing and technology analysis, and marketing.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is a reflex process of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDxSM risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDxSM test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including those relating to the timing and completion of any products in the pipeline development and other statement that are predictive in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “designed to,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release and other factors are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as “risk factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.