Switch Off Screens During Earth Hour to Switch On Sustainability with CamScanner

New York, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CamScanner will commemorate Earth Hour 2024 through its environmentally focused #LightsOffScreensOff Initiative.



To raise awareness for sustainable living and help build a greener planet, CamScanner , a global leader in document scanning apps with over 300 million users, has engineered a first-of-its-kind environmental campaign for Earth Day 2024. The #LightsOffScreensOff initiative encourages people not only to turn off non-essential electronics for Earth Hour, but also to reduce paper waste during all hours.



Earth Hour began through the World Wildlife Fund to raise awareness about climate change and the need to reduce humanity’s impact on the environment. It famously launched in 2007 as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia, and has since expanded across the world. CamScanner’s digital document-scanning product benefits the global environment by being paper-free, thus sparking the company’s interest in becoming a leading contributor to Earth Hour and other eco-friendly initiatives worldwide.



CamScanner encourages the global community to join in its Earth Hour 2024 #LightsOffScreensOff campaign by powering down their digital devices from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Users who like and comment with their best tips for environmental protection on CamScanner’s X or Instagram posts from March 21 to 28 will also be entered for a chance to receive a certificate from Trees for All. CamScanner will donate trees in the name of five lucky participants to Trees for All, then send certificates to those selected five winners. Trees for All is a CBF-recognized charity with over 25 years as a global leader in reforestation efforts.



In the spirit of Earth Hour and planting trees to preserve the environment, CamScanner also invites users to maintain a green and sustainable lifestyle by going paper-free. CamScanner provides a helpful step toward this goal through paperless scanning, paperless learning, and electronic signature capability. By reducing paper waste through scanning instead of printing documents, CamScanner helped save carbon emissions of 250,000 tons globally in 2023, the equivalent of planting 10 million trees.



“By switching off screens during Earth Hour and switching onto a paper-free lifestyle with CamScanner, we can collectively create a lasting impact to make the planet a greener place,” says Kevin Cao, General Manager of CamScanner. “CamScanner is proud to be a leading advocate for preserving the natural environment because we’re committed to creating a better tomorrow.”



About CamScanner



CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit, and manage documents by enabling iOS and Android devices to be used as image scanners. Released in 2011, the app has over 300 million users and is featured in more than 40 languages.



The app, available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App, consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.



