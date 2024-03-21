Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2029 Featuring Key DC Investors - Actis, Ascenty, Cirion, ClaroVTR, EdgeConneX, Equinix, GTD, InterNexa, IPXON Networks, ODATA, Scala, SONDA

Dublin, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chile data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.373 billion by 2029 from $741 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.83% from 2023-2029
This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Chile data center market is witnessing immense growth through several investments from global and local data center operators. Some major colocation operators in the market include Ascenty (Digital Realty), Equinix, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers, Scala Data Centers, EdgeConneX, SONDA, and others.
Aligned Data Centers has acquired ODATA and is expanding its footprint in Chile and other Latin American markets, including Brazil, Chile, and more. The widespread use of cloud services is powering the growth of the Chile data center market, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), handling large-scale data (Big Data), the Internet of Things (IoT), the rollout of 5G networks, improved connectivity, and the ongoing process of digital transformation.
The country supports free cooling and abundant renewable energy, which will attract investors. The trend of procuring renewable energy to power the facilities will continue during the forecast period. Cloud giants like Google, Oracle Cloud, and Huawei Cloud have established their presence in Chile, each with dedicated cloud regions.
VENDOR INSIGHTS
The Chile data center market is witnessing investment from primary colocation and hyperscale operators investing significantly. Some key colocation investors in the Chile data center market are Equinix, Ascenty (Digital Realty), ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Actis, EdgeConneX, and others.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its plan to develop two data center buildings in Puente Alto. It will be its first self-built data center facility in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Chile colocation market revenue is available.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|108
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$741 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1373 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.8%
|Regions Covered
|Chile
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Aceco TI
- AECOM
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Hyphen
- PQC
- Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- ASSA ABLOY
- Axis Communications
- Bruno
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Actis
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies
- ClaroVTR
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- GTD
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
New Entrants
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile
- I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 36
- II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- III. Coverage: 6 Cities
- IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data Center Colocation Market in the Chile
- I. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- II. Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)
- III. Retail Colocation Pricing
- IV. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Santiago
- Paine
- Colina
- Valparaiso
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Santiago
- Colina
- Valparaiso
- Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Tower, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
