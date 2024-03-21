ThreatQuotient Partners with the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center as a Member of its Vendor Affiliate Program

ThreatQuotient will contribute subject matter expertise to the E-ISAC to support the defense of North America’s electricity grid against cyber attacks

[Ashburn, VA, March 21st, 2024]: ThreatQuotient ™, a leading threat intelligence platform innovator, today announced that it has joined the vendor affiliate program of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC) . The E-ISAC provides the electric industry with quality analysis and rapid sharing of security information on how to mitigate complex, constantly evolving cyber and physical security threats to the grid., operators and select partners committed to reducing the risk of cyber and physical security threats to the industry across North America by providing unique insights, leadership, and collaboration.

As an affiliated vendor, ThreatQuotient will offer its expertise in data-driven security, threat intelligence, threat detection, investigation, and response to the E-ISAC community. The company will share knowledge and insight to help the industry identify and mitigate threats, to achieve a common goal of reducing cyber risk and minimizing the impact of cyber incidents.

Digitization has transformed the electricity industry , enabling advances in service provision, reliability, and agility that power the nation, serving citizens and driving economic growth. However, as an essential component of critical national infrastructure, the sector is relentlessly targeted by financially or ideologically motivated threat actors seeking to disrupt services. The E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program recognizes the role vendors play in the extended technology ecosystem by providing tools and information that electricity asset owners and operators rely on to defend against cyber attacks.

“The E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program facilitates vendor collaboration with electricity industry stakeholders in a trusted environment,” says Manny Cancel, NERC Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the E-ISAC. “The E-ISAC recognizes the importance of collaboration between the electricity industry and its vendors to strengthen our collective defense, and welcomes ThreatQuotient as one of the newest members to the program.”

John Czupak, CEO at ThreatQuotient comments: “We are honored to join the E-ISAC Vendor Affiliate Program and contribute to building collective cyber resilience across the industry. Information-sharing is an essential element of building a robust, collective cyber defense program and central to our ethos at ThreatQuotient. The E-ISAC provides an excellent forum for raising awareness of critical vulnerabilities, emerging threats, and supply chain risks, allowing organizations to make informed decisions, take action, and build operational resilience.”

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the E-ISAC, which has become a trusted source of information sharing and has evolved to meet a constantly changing threat landscape by expanding resources and adapting for a growing membership of approximately 1,800 electricity asset owners and operators, and government and cross-sector partners who share security threat intelligence.

ThreatQuotient’s solutions help the energy industry address key security challenges from ransomware and supply chain attacks to phishing and IAM vulnerabilities. They help companies consolidate and centralize data feeds, eliminate noise and prioritize remediation activity, leveraging automation and threat hunting to accelerate and refine threat detection and response. Learn more about ThreatQuotient’s support for the energy industry here .

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation (SOAR) capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com .

About the E-ISAC

Created in 1999, the E-ISAC offers the electric industry quality analysis and rapid sharing of security information on how to mitigate complex, constantly evolving threats to the grid. This includes a 24/7 Watch, expert in-house analysis of ongoing incidents, and a suite of analytical products and services accessible through the secure E-ISAC Portal. The E-ISAC’s Portal serves as the central information hub for approved users at its member and partner organizations. The E-ISAC is operated by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and is organizationally isolated from NERC's enforcement processes.