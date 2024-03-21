CISO GLOBAL RECOGNIZED ON CRN’S 2024 MSP 500 LIST IN THE SECURITY 100 CATEGORY

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc . (NASDAQCM: CISO), an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CISO Global to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.



The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

CISO Global is an industry leader with a proactive approach to managed cybersecurity and compliance. In addition to delivering a comprehensive suite of end-to-end managed security services, CISO Global has developed a portfolio of proactive security software powered by AI, ML, and advanced algorithms. The company is deploying this suite of security solutions along with its proven managed service offerings to better protect enterprises through actionable intelligence and increased network resiliency.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, “Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a Top Security 100 provider,” said David Jemmett, CEO, CISO Global. “Our team is energized by the positive impact of our innovative, high value, software-first solutions. By leveraging the latest technological advances coupled with our threat intel, our clients are able to take action in real-time and bolster their defenses.”

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQCM: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25 Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance Services Provider that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met. For more information about the company, visit CISO Global on LinkedIn , X or at www.ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance; our belief that we provide a suite of proprietary software to protect our clients through actionable intelligence; our belief that our clients are able to take action in real-time and bolster their defenses due to the latest technological advances that we offer; and our belief that our services strengthen the security posture of our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “will,” “may,” “look forward,” “intend,” “guidance,” “future” or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Inquiries: