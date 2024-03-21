NETSOL Technologies, Inc. Achieves Advanced Tier Partner Status with Amazon Web Services

ENCINO, Calif., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), the global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, has announced that it has achieved the Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Partners who demonstrate exceptional prominence, emerge as industry leaders in their respective markets and have a highly proficient workforce receive this status.



This milestone reinforces the robust alliance between NETSOL and AWS, showcasing NETSOL's expertise and success in guiding clients through the design, architecture, migration, modernization and management of their AWS workloads, thereby optimizing their cloud investments.

Attainment of the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status reflects NETSOL's enduring commitment to AWS, extensive experience deploying scalable customer solutions on the AWS platform, and the maintenance of a team of AWS-certified technical consultants and professionals.

“The attainment of AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status is a source of tremendous pride for us and the leadership team,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “This recognition is emblematic of the numerous successful cloud transformation journeys we have embarked on with our esteemed clients and enhances our visibility in the market to connect us with potential customers looking to integrate and leverage our premier cloud services. NETSOL's unwavering customer focus, akin to that of AWS, underscores the naturalness of our partnership.”

“Our vision is to be the most trustworthy multi-cloud service provider offering end-to-end solutions and empowering our clients across the globe through the facilitation of their digital transformation,” he added.

Furrukh Sohail, Head of Cloud Services at NETSOL, commented, “The achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status acknowledges our leadership in the global AWS market while confirming our ability to scale impactful cloud solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each of our clients.”

Charles Powell, VP of Sales - AWS Cloud Services at NETSOL, further emphasized the significance of this achievement, remarking, “We are proud to announce that our organization has attained this distinguished status following a thorough evaluation process proving our extensive investments in innovative AWS solutions.”

He highlighted NETSOL's differentiation, “Our digital engineering and enterprise modernization proficiency, combined with our deep domain knowledge and extensive experience with AWS, positions us uniquely ahead of our peers in providing cutting-edge, personalized cloud solutions. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with AWS and empower our mid-market and enterprise clients to maximize the potential of cloud technology and achieve tangible business outcomes.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in eleven strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NETSOL helps companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

