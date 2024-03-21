Safe & Green Holdings Expands Contract with Government Contractor to Refurbish 19 Container Modules for a Major U.S. Agency





Refurbished Container Modules

MIAMI, FL, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced it has received a new contract from a government contractor to refurbish 19 container modules to be used by a major U.S. government agency.

David Cross, Vice President of Business Development at Safe and Green Holdings, remarked, "We are pleased to report that our client, a premier government contractor, has selected Safe and Green Holdings to refurbish these modular units for an important, undisclosed agency within the U.S. government. Our enduring partnership with this contractor and their end customer is a source of pride, and we have now been selected to refurbish 19 modular units we initially built for them. The refurbishment will take place at our Durant, Oklahoma facility, and the refurbished modules will be delivered to a government facility in Virgina. This ongoing collaboration is a further testament to the exceptional quality of our products as well as our proficiency in modular construction."

The contract is valued at more than $300,000 and the units are expected to be delivered in May of 2024.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s new contract from a longstanding customer to refurbish 19 pre-existing container modules for a government agency. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the refurbishment of the 19 pre-existing container modules, and the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. [TA1]

