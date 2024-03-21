Smart for Life Appoints Nutraceutical Industry Veteran Heather Granato to the Company’s Advisory Board

MIAMI, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods, announced today that it has appointed a 30-year veteran of the nutraceutical industry, Heather Granato, to the Company’s advisory board.



“Heather Granato joins Smart for Life with decades of industry experience, a career in journalistic outreach, content creation and marketing initiatives, as well as a passion for promoting equality and representation in the nutraceutical industry,” said Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “We are excited to have Heather join our advisory board and strongly believe that she will bring a unique and committed sense of purpose and perspective to the team.”

Ms. Granato is a 30-year veteran of the natural products industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Partnerships & Sustainability for Informa Markets’ Vitafoods and Food Ingredients brands, following her tenure as VP Content with Vitafoods and SupplySide. She has been a presenter at events including SupplySide, Vitafoods, Natural Products Expo, the Natural Gourmet Show and the Folio: Show. Her publishing experience includes Natural Products Insider, Food Product Design, Country Living’s Healthy Living, Natural Foods Merchandiser, Delicious Magazine and WomenOf.com. She was named to the FOLIO: 100 list of top media professionals in 2018; received the 2014 Visionary Award and the 2018 Journalistic Excellence Award from the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA); and was recognized by the United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA) in 2023 with its Ignition…Liftoff Award. Granato graduated magna cum laude from the University of Richmond, Virginia, in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

“Discovering new ways to bring people together in the pursuit of health, wellness, and personal growth is incredibly important to me and I am pleased to join the Smart for Life team as part of that endeavor,” said Ms. Granato. “I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunity to foster connections and collaborate with amazing colleagues through the years to grow our industry. In addition, my passion for supporting women and equality in the nutraceutical industry has given me the unique opportunity to do even more to give back and ensure the continued vibrance and innovation that comes when we recognize the possibilities in all of us.”

In addition to her significant industry experience, Ms. Granato is also the co-founder and President of Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN). WIN is a 501c3 non-profit organization focused on unlocking the professional and personal potential of women. The organization is igniting a movement to build support for women across the nutraceutical supply chain to help increase the percentage of women holding leadership roles, funding for female-led businesses, and women’s participation in research. To learn more about WIN, please visit: https://womeninnutraceuticals.org/

“There is no denying the significant positive impact that Heather’s many initiatives are having on the nutraceutical industry,” Mr. Minton continued. “Our executive team is looking forward to collaborating with Heather and our advisory board members to help us shape the direction of our future product offerings and growth opportunities at Smart for Life.”

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on Health & Wellness. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company has also commenced the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the potential sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the recent liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company is converting certain debt obligations to equity to materially improve the Company’s balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

