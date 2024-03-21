Inspired Receives Affirmation of Credit Rating by Fitch

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has affirmed Inspired’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘B’. The outlook for the rating is stable. In addition, Fitch has also affirmed Inspired's senior secured instrument rating at ‘BB-’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR2’.



In affirming the credit ratings Fitch cited that Inspired’s Virtuals and Interactive segments are “highly profitable and have higher structural growth, which should contribute positively to group profitability.” Fitch also noted that, “The Stable Outlook reflects our assumptions that Inspired's organic deleveraging in the upcoming years will be followed by timely addressing its upcoming debt maturities through refinancing.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative or other variations of these or similar words. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of the Company's knowledge of its business, there can be no assurance that actual results, including the impact of the restatement, will not differ materially from its expectations. Meaningful factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the final impact of the restatement on the Company's financial statements; the impact of the restatement on the Company's evaluation of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; delays in the preparation of the financial statements; the risk that additional information will come to light during the course of the Company's financial statement and accounting policy review that alters the scope or magnitude of the restatement; and the risk that the Company will be unable to obtain, if needed, any required waivers under its debt indenture with respect to a significant delay in filing its periodic reports with the SEC, which could affect its liquidity; and the risk that the Company may not be able to satisfy the terms of the Plan of Compliance it has submitted to Nasdaq, or that Nasdaq will provide any other accommodations to the Company. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this news release may not occur.

Contact :

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

+1 (646) 277-1285