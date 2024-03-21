Rainmaker Worldwide Announces Formation of New Advisory Board

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in innovative water technology solutions, is pleased to announce the formation of its new Advisory Board, comprising industry experts and seasoned executives. This advisory board will provide invaluable guidance as Rainmaker continues its mission to revolutionize the water industry and expand its global footprint.



Chairing the Advisory Board is Scott Heffner, Founder of Catalina Water Services, LLC, a distinguished operating and management executive with over three decades of experience in the water industry. Joining him are three distinguished professionals, each bringing unique perspectives and expertise to the table.

Scott Heffner - Chair, Advisory Board

With over 30 years of experience in global business management, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and business development, Scott Heffner has a proven track record in conceiving and commercializing water-related technologies. He has held various corporate-level management roles, played pivotal roles in strategic alliances and acquisitions, and has been instrumental in driving revenue growth and market share expansion.

Mr. Heffner commented on his appointment, saying, "I am excited to chair Rainmaker's Advisory Board and contribute my expertise to guide the company's strategic direction. Rainmaker's commitment to innovative water and wastewater solutions aligns perfectly with my vision for the industry."

Michael Skinner - Miranda Water Technologies CEO

Michael Skinner is a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of experience across various industries, including water technology, alternative energy, and enterprise software. As CEO of Miranda Water Technologies, a Rainmaker subsidiary, Mr. Skinner brings invaluable insights into the water industry landscape.

"I am proud to be part of Rainmaker's Advisory Board," said Mr. Skinner. "My passion for innovation and sustainable solutions aligns perfectly with our parent company Rainmaker’s vision, and I am excited to contribute to the company's success."

Ben Kaczmarek - Advisor

Ben Kaczmarek brings over 25 years of executive leadership in the water industry, specializing in manufacturing processes, acquisitions, and organizational integrations. His expertise includes corporate strategy development, operations management, and global sales team leadership.

"I am honored to join Rainmaker's Advisory Board," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to support Rainmaker's growth and expansion initiatives."

Peter Roebuck - Advisor

Peter Roebuck holds a research-based Master's degree in Environmental Engineering and brings extensive experience in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), with a focus on crisis management and disaster response. His expertise in designing and implementing WASH projects in low-resource settings will be invaluable to Rainmaker's mission.

"I am thrilled to join Rainmaker's Advisory Board," said Mr. Roebuck. "I am eager to contribute to the company's efforts in providing sustainable water and wastewater solutions worldwide."

Michael O'Connor, Chairman and CEO of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc, commented on the formation of the Advisory Board, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Scott Heffner, Ben Kaczmarek, Peter Roebuck, and Michael Skinner to Rainmaker's Advisory Board. Their wealth of experience and diverse backgrounds will be instrumental in guiding Rainmaker's strategic initiatives, particularly in future mergers and acquisitions and the integration of new water companies and technologies into the Rainmaker family."

Rainmaker Worldwide looks forward to the valuable contributions of its Advisory Board as it continues to lead the way in providing sustainable water solutions to communities worldwide.

Investor Contact:

Michael O’Connor

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

info@rainmakerww.com

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (“Rainmaker”) is a leader in affordable water solutions. Rainmaker is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Miranda Water Treatment Systems is a subsidiary of Rainmaker focusing on the deployment of water solutions including water production from air, wastewater treatment and complex water purification systems in the Americas and globally. RAKR was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International. For the latest product information and FAQs, please visit www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.