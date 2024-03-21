Brett King, Henri Arslanian, Dirk Ohlmeier and Mohamed Bardastani: Top Keynote Lineup of Doing Digital Forum 2024

YEREVAN, Armenia, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPRING PR’s annual international Doing Digital Forum (DDF) returns to the capital of Armenia, Yerevan on April 3, 2024. The DDF24 entitled “Embracing Opportunities” will focus on the latest approaches to digital transformation in finance and various business sectors, examine opportunities and the specifics of their localization. SPRING PR Company is the organizer of the Doing Digital Forum and Ameriabank is the fintech partner.



DDF24 features an exciting lineup of top speakers and engaging topics. The keynote speaker is Brett King - a world-renowned futurist and bestselling author. Along with Brett King, Forum will also feature Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader, co-founder and managing partner of Nine Blocks Capital Management, Dirk Ohlmeier, CEO of Just Better, the first People Growth Organization, and Mohamed Bardastani, Economist and Director of Business and Economic Insights at Visa CEMEA.

The forum will showcase 20+ digital leaders from the Moven, Nine Blocks Capital Management, Just Better, People Growth Organization, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Visa, American University of Armenia, Ucom Telecom, ICDT Global, RA Government, Central Bank of Armenia and the Armenia Information Systems Agency, SPRING PR, Ameriabank, ArCa, Balchug Capital, Apricot Capital, Fastex, Ucraft, and Hoory.

Doing Digital Forum 2024 will serve as an exceptional platform for attendees to meet and learn from the global leading experts.

Tatevik Simonyan, the Founder of SPRING PR and the Doing Digital Forum, says: “DDF24 will spotlight the transformative potential of technology and digitization across finance, governmental and economic sectors. Our goal is to establish an international platform for exchanging best practices, showcasing successful transformation initiatives, and catalyzing change within state organizations and businesses.”

Armenia is in the midst of dynamic digital transformation, and ArCa as a national payment system, is thrilled to be at DDF24 - the epicenter of global fintech minds in Armenia”, says Hovhannes Khachatryan, Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Armenia, Head of Supervisory Board of ArCa, the national partner of the Forum.

“We are looking forward to meeting renown international experts to share insights and chart the horizons of innovation-driven development strategy of fintech cluster of Armenia.”

“We’re happy to return to Doing Digital Forum”, states Vardan Amaryan, the Founder of Apricot Capital, the Armenian investment company. “We believe in the potential of digitalization, and see diverse perspectives exchanged as the fuel for digital transformation. DDF's interactive setting fosters exciting discussions and connections, making it a valuable event to be at.”

For the second year in a row the investment partner of Forum is Apricot Capital, the innovation partner is Visa, the blockchain partner of the event is Fastex. Ucraft is the tech partner and the AI partner is Hoory. Livingston by Yeremyan Projects stands as the hospitality partner of DDF24.

For registration, collaboration and more information please visit: https://doingdigital.am/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4be5f7a-7e0f-403c-9f72-bcba14421415