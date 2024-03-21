Carahsoft Expands Public Sector Access to Wiz’s Solutions in AWS Marketplace

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that Wiz, a leading cloud security platform that provides users with full visibility into their critical cloud risks, has been added to Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR) Program. Carahsoft’s program combines the benefits of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Private Offers features from AWS Marketplace, along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. The program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Wiz. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



As a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate in process cloud security solution, Wiz for Government enables customers to confidently safeguard their cloud environments and protect critical assets. The platform consolidates various cloud security capabilities into a unified system, offering customers unparalleled visibility and proactive risk mitigation with context. With Wiz's compliance dashboard, Government agencies can conduct compliance assessments with real time data, facilitating the identification of vulnerabilities and expediting issue resolution for cloud resources. Wiz for Government is designed to provide customers peace of mind, simplifying cloud operations and strengthening their security posture.

As Wiz’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft facilitates the availability of Wiz’s cloud security solutions in AWS Marketplace through Carahsoft’s DSOR. Wiz for Government represents a holistic cloud security solution, enabling Government agencies to uphold critical missions with the highest security standards. Wiz provides Government agencies comprehensive visibility into their cloud environments, expediting and fortifying the Government’s secure transition to the cloud.

“We are pleased to support Wiz’s availability in AWS Marketplace and work with our reseller partners to simplify the procurement process for our customers,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Wiz’s inclusion in AWS Marketplace will expand the Government’s access to its innovative cloud security solution and enable them to continue adopting enhanced cybersecurity capabilities.”

“By adding Wiz to its AWS Marketplace portfolio, Carahsoft is making it even easier for government agencies to acquire our CNAPP solution and use Wiz to secure their cloud environments,” said Ryan Kazanciyan, Chief Information Security Officer, Wiz. “In the past Wiz has had the honor of being recognized by AWS as a top Marketplace partner, and today’s news is yet another meaningful step that supports our efforts to help organizations innovate in AWS in a resilient, efficient manner.”

Carahsoft is also a member of the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program and works with a group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution in AWS, including professional services, migration services and other infrastructure services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers access to a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

Through AWS Marketplace, Carahsoft Federal, State, Local and Education customers will now have an additional option to support Public Sector purchases. For more information, please contact awsmp@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com